Austin, TX

Drag performer returns onstage after coma

By Carlos Garcia
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Local drag celebrity Nadine Hughes is back onstage after being in a medically-induced coma in January due to complications related to COVID-19 symptoms. Since waking up from that coma, Hughes has undergone intensive physical therapy to address mobility issues. Hughes said the coma affected her ability to...

