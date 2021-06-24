Drag performer returns onstage after coma

The Dallas-based rapper Lil Loaded has died at age 20, just days after his hit 2019 song “6locc 6a6y” was certified gold, the Dallas Morning News reported. No cause of death was given for the hip-hop artist, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson. According to Revolt, in his last Instagram story, Robertson posted a written message that read, in part: “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life... I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.” Robertson was due in court on Tuesday for a hearing in a manslaughter case stemming from the fatal shooting of his best friend. His attorney told the Morning News that his client’s death was “very tragic” and that Robertson, who signed with Epic Records, “had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”