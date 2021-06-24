The Best Java Libraries that Every Developer Should Know
The best code is no code at all. This sentence has multiple meanings. One of the ways of interpreting it is that you should use third-party libraries. There are many advantages of libraries: you should not re-invent the wheel. Huge communities support them. Also, the code of libraries is high-performance and well tested. The Java ecosystem has been growing for 25 years, and you can find Java libraries for solving a lot of routine tasks.hackernoon.com