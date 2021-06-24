Cancel
Britney Spears: Justin Timberlake among stars offering support

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and Halsey are among the celebrities to have come out in support of Britney Spears after her court testimony. On Wednesday, the singer told a Los Angeles judge being under an "abusive" conservatorship left her "traumatised". The arrangement prevents Spears from controlling many aspects of her...

Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
Glamour

Justin Timberlake Shared a Photo of His Youngest Son, Phineas, for the First Time

It’s Justin Timberlake’s first Father’s Day as a dad of two, and he celebrated the moment by giving fans their first look at his youngest son, Phineas. Since welcoming Phineas in July 2020, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, haven’t posted any pictures of the baby. But he appears in a roundup of pictures JT dropped on Instagram, sitting with his older brother, Silas, and Timberlake while Dad plays video games.
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
Rose McGowan defends Britney Spears, slams ‘rotten’ media ‘machine’

Rose McGowan slammed the “rotten to the core” media machine whereas defending Britney Spears. “Think about you’re a 25-year-old lady, or younger human who has been pressured to carry out so long as she might stroll to help her household,” McGowan stated Wednesday on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” following the pop star’s listening to, by which she pleaded to be free from her 13-year conservatorship.
Amber Tamblyn Says She Relates To Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Experiences: ‘I Was Everyone’s ATM’

Amber Tamblyn got real while vocalizing her support for Britney Spears amid the pop sensation’s conservatorship battle. In an op-ed for The New York Times on Saturday, the 38-year-old actress discussed how she relates a lot to Spears, who recently offered a damning testimony by detailing the abuse she experienced under the court-appointed arrangement. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star specifically compared their experiences as young women in the entertainment business — especially as the main breadwinner: