What Happened To British Midland International?

By Justin Hayward
simpleflying.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere used to be several more airlines operating from the UK than there are today. Anyone flying there before 2012 may well remember British Midland International (BMI). It was one of the larger UK-based airlines, operating up to 13% of all Heathrow slots at its peak. It ceased operations in 2012, following financial difficulties, and was acquired by IAG, the owner of British Airways. While some of its aircraft and routes remain, the brand is now long gone.

simpleflying.com
