What Happened To British Midland International?

The Tories' idea of renationalising rail isn't quite what it's being packaged as. Kieran Crowe dissects what we know of the plans for Great British Railways so far. On 20 May this year, the transport minister Grant Shapps presented a report he had produced with his “independent chair of rail review” Keith Williams in which they, apparently, had announced the unthinkable: Britain’s railways were coming under government control. Although the re-nationalisation of the railways has been popular with the public for a long time, the politicians and the rail sector have been avoiding the prospect doggedly.