Entrepreneurial class available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Those wanting to learn more about developing entrepreneurial skills will have that opportunity with a special course for entrepreneurship and business. StartUp Hutch and Network Kansas will hold a special class entitled "How to Think Like an Entrepreneur." The program will combine classroom presentations with video interviews and case studies featuring modern-day examples of entrepreneurs who have triumphed over adversity by embracing an entrepreneurial mindset.hutchpost.com