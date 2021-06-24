Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Entrepreneurial class available

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Those wanting to learn more about developing entrepreneurial skills will have that opportunity with a special course for entrepreneurship and business. StartUp Hutch and Network Kansas will hold a special class entitled "How to Think Like an Entrepreneur." The program will combine classroom presentations with video interviews and case studies featuring modern-day examples of entrepreneurs who have triumphed over adversity by embracing an entrepreneurial mindset.

