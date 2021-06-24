Cancel
National Hurricane Center monitoring 2 systems in Atlantic; 1 could become tropical depression

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic basin. The system moving off Africa may become a tropical depression early next week as it moves across the Atlantic. 2021 Atlantic hurricane season:Is your name on the list? (Greek alphabet not included) Hurricane quiz:Challenge your friends and test...

AL.com
AL.com

Hurricane forecasters watching system off Atlantic coast

There could be tropical trouble brewing off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. A small area of low pressure has formed there about 500 miles offshore, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was starting to look more organized as of Sunday afternoon, and forecasters said a tropical depression...
yaleclimateconnections.org

Tropical disturbance headed for landfall Monday evening along U.S. Southeast

A tropical disturbance off the Southeast U.S. coast, designated 96L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), has the potential to become a tropical depression or perhaps Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall over South Carolina or Georgia on Monday evening. On Sunday afternoon, 96L was headed west at about 15...
bluemountaineagle.com

Tropical system may bring storms

The National Weather Service is monitoring a tropical wave off the coast that has a chance of becoming a tropical depression. National Hurricane Center forecasters say there’s a 50 percent chance the wave could develop into a tropical depression on Monday. However, the wave would move over land shortly afterward, so significant development is not likely.
Reuters
Reuters

Hurricane Enrique to weaken on Monday, Mexico at risk of flash floods

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The hurricane Enrique barrelling northwards off Mexico’s Pacific coast may strengthen slightly overnight before weakening on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday, though part of Mexico remain at risk of flash floods. Enrique, currently about 150 miles (241 km) south of Cabo...
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette

NHC advisory

Satellite imagery and nearby buoy and ship observations on this Sunday afternoon indicate that a small low-pressure system has formed about 500 miles east-southeast of the Georgia-South Carolina border. Surface pressures have begun to fall across the area, and showers and thunderstorms have recently become better organized. Some additional development of this system will be possible later today, and especially on Monday when the system will move across the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, and a tropical depression could form before the system makes landfall along the southern U.S. coast. It has a medium (50 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. The low is expected to move westward today, and then west-northwestward at about 15 mph on Monday, reaching the coast of the southeastern United States by late Monday. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon, if necessary.
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Storm Warning Could Be Issued, Two Systems Developing

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical storm warning could be issued later Monday for a system that is rapidly developing off the coast of Georgia. It has a 60 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours, is leading the National Hurricane […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Storm Warning Could Be Issued, Two Systems Developing appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
The Post and Courier

Storms that could become tropical system continue on path toward SC coast

Forecasters monitoring a system of thunderstorms heading for the South Carolina and Georgia coasts warned early June 28 that residents across the Lowcountry should be prepared for rapid weather changes. The system could gather strength as it passes over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, according to the National...
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Increased chance of tropical development off SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small low-pressure system about 500 miles off the Georgia-South Carolina border is becoming better organized. The chance for development will increase Monday when the system moves over warmer waters of the Gulf stream, providing a better chance for it to become a tropical depression before it reaches land by late Monday.
wfit.org

Tropical System Approaches Georgia Monday, Another Wave in Atlantic

A small area of low pressure east of Savannah, Georgia may briefly become a tropical storm before it moves ashore late Monday, and another tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean may gradually develop later this week. Neither of these systems are expected to directly or significantly affect Florida. The...
weatherboy.com

Hurricane Center Increases Odds of East Coast Tropical Cyclone Forming

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida has increased odds that an area of low pressure well south of New Jersey and well east of Georgia will become a tropical cyclone in the coming days. Even if a tropical cyclone doesn’t materialize, the system is still on a collision course with the East Coast and will bring rain and gusty winds to the coast by late tomorrow night. The NHC says an Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow afternoon, if necessary.
WJCT News
WJCT News

Tropical System Approaches Georgia Monday, Another Wave in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center now says there is a high chance the tropical low about 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head, South Carolina will become a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm later Monday. Effects are likely to be limited to 30 to 40 mph wind gusts from squalls and a few areas of flash flooding along the coast of Georgia and from about Hilton Head to Charleston, South Carolina Monday afternoon. The disturbance is moving quickly and conditions should improve after sunset on Monday as it moves inland and weakens over interior Georgia.