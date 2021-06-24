Cancel
VW's Skoda Auto to temporarily halt production at Kvasiny, other plants -unions

 4 days ago
A logo is seen on a wheel of a Skoda Octavia car after a presentation of the company's annual results in Mlada Boleslav March 20, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto will temporarily halt production at its Kvasiny plant in the week from June 28 and partly halt production at other plants due to parts shortage, trade unions at the carmaker said on Thursday.

Car producers have been struggling globally due to disrupted delivery channels of parts, mainly chips and semiconductors.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

