Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance P.M. storms

By Kevin Craig
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBKyy_0adtZn4r00

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today starts with a mix of clouds and sun, but during the afternoon and evening, showers and a few storms will be possible. The heaviest of our rain will overspread the area on Friday as a front becomes stationary overhead. Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region. The chance of severe weather is not zero, but it remains fairly low. How much rain we see over the weekend remains in question as the track and strength of additional weather disturbances remains to be seen, but two to four inches is not out of the question at this point with locally higher amounts. Stay up on later forecasts.

THURSDAY : Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Afternoon and evening showers and storms possible, especially near and west of 131 and north of I-96. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south at 7 to 14 mph.

FRIDAY : Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Severe Weather#Fox 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWZVN-TV

Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Gulf Coast Monday. The day starts off dry and pleasant, in the mid to low 70s. As we heat up in the afternoon, thunderstorms start to form inland. They will move toward, and grow along, the coast throughout the afternoon. Some storms could be strong at times with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Steamy first part of the week ahead, shower and storm chances increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last days of June are sure going to feel like summer, but some big changes are coming as we head into July. We’re starting off the new week on a hot note. After a mild morning, highs will soar into the upper 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Someone may get to 90 before the pop-up showers and storms roll in. Scattered is the keyword to remember with these. While a couple of those storms could be on the stronger side, we are not under a risk for severe weather today.
Siskiyou County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & elevated fire danger today

Dangerous heat will persist across northern California this week, and the threat of thunderstorms will be returning to some of our mountain areas. High pressure centered to our north continues to dominate our forecast Monday, and will continue to do so through this week. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect in the valley, foothills, Lassen County and Plumas County through 10pm Wednesday night. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 11pm Thursday in Modoc and Siskiyou Counties. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect in northern Trinity County through 9pm Tuesday night. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to be in effect from 1pm through 9pm today on the west side of Siskiyou County due to localized gusty winds over very dry fuels. We also have a Fire Weather Watch that's been issued for portions of Lassend and Plumas Counties from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening due to the threat of thunderstorms returning to that area. We have clear conditions overhead this morning, and will have plenty of sunshine across northern California today. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas are starting out in the 50's to 60's. Most of us will have south winds up to around 15mph today, with gusts up to 20mph this afternoon. Siskiyou County will have gusts up to 35mph out of the south this afternoon and evening. Humidity will dip into the 10 to 22 percent range later today. High temperatures are projected to range from 102 to 109 degrees in the valley, 91 to 98 degrees in the foothills, and the lower 90's to around 101 degrees in our mountain zones this afternoon. The heat will be dangerous again today, and the hot temperatures paired with the very dry conditions and dry fuels will keep our fire danger in the moderate to high range this afternoon.
Harrisonburg, VAwsvaonline.com

Partly sunny and humid today

Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 89. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Saturday, June 26, 2021. more humid with clouds breaking for some sun. High 83. Friday, June 25, 2021. 6/25/21 Allergy and Asthma Associates of...