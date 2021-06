The corona pandemic also has a long-term effect on the type of work. This is what the IDC analysts want to find out in their study “Work Transformation in Germany 2021”. According to this, 79 percent of German companies want to change their workplace model. The market researchers interviewed IT decision-makers, HR and other specialist decision-makers from 250 German companies with more than 100 employees across all industries. More than a third of the companies want to introduce a mixture of office and remote work, 11 percent even want to give up the office space and a full 20 percent stay at work.