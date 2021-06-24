Cancel
Georgia State

Business: First jobs at Rome’s Kohl’s now posted as construction continues. GMC Value Mart to celebrate five decades of doing customers right this Saturday. More storage under way near Ga. 53, Bypass.

Cover picture for the articleKohl’s: Watching and waiting. Crews have been busy on finishing the front of the Kohl’s department store rising at East Bend adjacent to Five Below and what we expect will be Old Navy. We’re again checking on definitive word on the store — opening date, employment, etc. — but know it will be in service in time for the Christmas shopping season. A building permit worth $2.6 million was issued earlier this year, and you’re seeing that investment now. (Above video: 15 seconds of the crew doing exterior work).

