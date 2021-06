A former Elliot Page co-star in Juno has opened up about the actor’s coming out. In 2021, Elliot Page, like many other stars, lifted the veil on the taboo of transidentity. Indeed, several months ago now, the 34-year-old actor came out, now revealing that his pronouns were “he / him ” and “they / them”. A strong message that allowed many people to identify themselves but also others to open their minds. Faced with the courage of the actor, some have also given him their full support, starting with one of his co-stars in the film Juno, JK Simmons, who played his fictional father at the time in the 2007 film. Interviewed by Yahoo entertainment, he said Elliot Page had become “iconic in a new way “.