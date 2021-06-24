Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Lanco announces ‘Honky Tonk Hippies’ tour and new 5-song EP

By Staff
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanco is launching their 30-city Honky Tonk Hippies tour this fall, and will be releasing a new 5-song EP of the same name on July 2. The tour will kick-off on Sept. 12 in Isle of Palms, South Carolina at The Wind Jammer with Ross Ellis, traveling through Georgia the Theatre in Athens, Georgia, The Van Buren in Phoenix, and Fremont Theater in California before wrapping up at the Grizzly Rose in Denver.

www.koxe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honky Tonk#Fremont Theater#Tonk Hippies#Lancomusic Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musictalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Runner Up Caleb Lee Hutchinson Announces New EP

American Idol runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced that his new EP, Slot Machine Syndrome is due out on September 17. The EP is produced by Brent Cobb who has written songs for Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert in the past. To kick off the road to the EP launch, Caleb will release his brand new single “Who I Am” this Friday.
Celebritiesnortherntransmissions.com

Bachelor Announce New Tour Dates

Bachelor, have announced new headlining tour dates, in addition to their previously released tour supporting Lucy Dacus, marking both artists’ first in-person performance since lockdown. The duo comprised of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner (Palehound), released their debut album Doomin’ Sun last spring via Polyvinyl Records. Bachelor. Live Dates. September...
Rock Musicwfpk.org

Portugal. The Man announce tour dates & share new live EP

Like so many bands, Portugal. The Man are starting to plan their first shows since the start of the pandemic– with a nice extra!. In addition to announcing tour dates, the band has also shared a new EP called Ulu Selects Vol #1 (Live), which features three songs from a 2017 Fader session (“Feel It Still”, “So Young” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”), plus “Noise Pollution” from a performance on KCRW.
Minnesota StatePosted by
B105

Chris Lane Announces New Tour With Minnesota Stop

Chris Lane is having a very exciting few weeks! He just became a dad earlier this month and now, announced a brand new tour. The tour was announced on Wednesday (June 16th) and according to Chris, he has never been more excited for anything in his life. Ha!. The tour...
Musicgratefulweb.com

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER RELEASES NEW SONG AND ANNOUNCES EXTENSIVE TOUR

Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger has just released the new track "Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner)” from the highly anticipated album Quietly Blowing It (Merge Records), out on June 25th. The video for "Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)," directed by Vikesh Kapoor, premiered today at Consequence as part of their insightful "Origins" series. Watch it HERE.
MusicantiMUSIC

Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse have released a brand new track called "The Sun Hasn't Left". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Golden Casket", which will arrive on June 25th. The band will be celebrating the new album release week by performing their AAA chart topping single "We Are Between on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 22nd.
Joliet, ILriver1037.com

Halestorm announce new dates for their headlining solo tour

Halestorm have announced a run of headline tour dates this fall and festival appearances in addition to their co-headlining arena tour with Evanescence this fall. The festival and newly announced headline dates run from July 30th at the York State Fair in York, PA until December 8th at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, IL.
Musicgrimygoods.com

La Luz announce tour dates with LA date at The Regent, share new song “In The Country”

La Luz have announced an extensive tour with a Los Angeles performance at the Regent. La Luz will take the stage at the Regent on Saturday, Nov. 13, along with Tropa Magica and multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Adrian Younge! Tickets to La Luz and Tropa Magica at the Regent go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $17.50 and the show is all ages. Presented by Spaceland, fans can access the venue presale on Wednesday, June 16 by using the following ticket link and password: ENCORE. La Luz also have show dates in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Cruz and a lot more. Check out all tour dates below!
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Koyo announce new EP ‘Drives Out East,’ share song ft. Life’s Question

Koyo formed last year with members of SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline as a love letter to Long Island emo and they released the very good EP Painting Words Into Lines, followed by an EP featuring live acoustic versions of three songs from that EP later in the year. Turns out Painting wasn't a one-off; Koyo will release a second studio EP, Drives Out East, on July 6 via Triple B. First single "Diamond One" is out now, and it features guest vocals by Abby Rhine of Life's Question.
Musicrock947.com

Beabadoobee releases The 1975-produced ‘Our Extended Play’ EP; announces tour dates

Beabadoobee has released a new EP called Our Extended Play, co-written and produced by The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel. Originally announced in March, the collection includes the previously released single “Last Day on Earth,” plus three brand new songs. One of those tracks, “Cologne,” is accompanied by a video, which is streaming now on YouTube.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Low Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share Video for New Song “Days Like These”

Low have announced a new album, HEY WHAT, and shared its first single, “Days Like These,” via a video for it. They have also announced some tour dates. HEY WHAT is due out September 10 via Sub Pop. Karlos Rena Ayala directed the “Days Like These” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Rock Musicdancingastronaut.com

12th Planet announces new ‘Supernova’ EP, coinciding tour, ‘I am absolutely ready to get back out on the road again’

For many of us, the pandemic’s lockdowns meant being forced to shelter in place and work from home. For many others, it meant working on the front lines even under unprecedented uncertainties. For touring musicians however, the pandemic meant not being able to work—at all. Though now, as we inch back to normalcy, we’re likely headed for a creative boom, and an adjoining touring frenzy, unlike anything the global electronic music industry has ever seen before. Leading the charge is veteran force 12th Planet, announcing his brand new Supernova EP, dropping off the project’s lead installment, “Clairvoyant,” and laying out a 25-stop road stretch to boot. Ahead of the EP’s full delivery, 12th Planet told Dancing Astronaut,
MusicMetalSucks

Corey Taylor Announces New Summer Tour Dates

8/7 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Plaza. 8/8 – Grand Junction, CO – Two Rivers Convention Center. 8/11 – Sturgis, SD – Buffalo Chip Campground**. 8/12 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company – Outdoors. 8/13 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District. 8/16 – Springfield, MO – Gilloz...
Rock Musicignitemusicmag.com

Candlebox Announces US Tour & New Album

Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox announces US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5th and runs until November 6th, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5th and 6th will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST. Wolves is Candlebox’s seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021, on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). Wolves embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory. Vocalist Kevin Martin says, “We didn’t stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn’t try to stay in our lane, if you will.” The band is thrilled with their results and invites fans, both new and old, along for the ride. Two songs from Wolves, “Let Me Down Easy” and “My Weakness,” are available to stream now. “Let Me Down Easy” is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell’s older brother. “My Weakness” is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adam’s “Summer of 69” and passion of Springsteen’s “Born to Run.” Stream both songs and pre-save Wolves here: https://orcd.co/wolves.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Meet Me @ The Altar announce new EP ‘Model Citizen,’ share new song “Feel A Thing”

We just included Meet Me @ The Altar's recent single "Hit Like A Girl" in our list of 10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know, and today the fast-rising band announced a new EP and released another great new single. The EP is called Model Citizen and it drops August 13 via Fueled by Ramen (pre-order). It doesn't include "Hit Like A Girl" (or previous single "Garden") but lead single "Feel A Thing" has our hopes very high. It blends the easycore chugs of "Hit Like A Girl" with a more atmospheric side, and it features some fan-submitted gang vocals. And like on their other recent singles, Edith Johnson's soaring, emotive voice and undeniable hooks really seal the deal. Watch the video below.
Musicvoiceofalexandria.com

RWAC Presents: Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboys

Traditional classic country music is alive and well! The Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboys play the tunes of bygone days. Their song list includes classics from Loretta, Rosanne, Willie, Waylon and Merle, as well as some early rock and roll songs. Sponsored By: Echo Press. All shows the 2021 Summer Concert...