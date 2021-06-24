PSG agree deal to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter
Inter look set to make a substantial profit on right wing back Achraf Hakimi as PSG have agreed terms on a deal worth €70m (£60m) for the Moroccan. Hakimi has enjoyed a formidable season since heading to Serie A last summer, playing a key role in the Nerazzurri's historic title win. They eventually finished the campaign 12 points clear of second-placed AC Milan, with Hakimi's seven goals and ten assists playing a central part in getting them there.www.90min.com