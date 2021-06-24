Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

PSG agree deal to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 4 days ago

Inter look set to make a substantial profit on right wing back Achraf Hakimi as PSG have agreed terms on a deal worth €70m (£60m) for the Moroccan. Hakimi has enjoyed a formidable season since heading to Serie A last summer, playing a key role in the Nerazzurri's historic title win. They eventually finished the campaign 12 points clear of second-placed AC Milan, with Hakimi's seven goals and ten assists playing a central part in getting them there.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Davide Zappacosta
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Ac Milan#Psg#Moroccan#Ac Milan#Real Madrid Academy#Espn#Italian#French#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Inter Milan prepares €9-million bid for Arsenal transfer target

One of the bright spots for Grêmio over the last year has been the production from striker Ricardinho. The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Brazilian club, where he’s scored eight goals. Despite the small sample size, it’s enough for clubs in Europe to express interest in the young forward.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan defender Hakimi prefers PSG & Pochettino over Chelsea

Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi would prefer joining PSG over Chelsea. The Blues have reportedly lodged a £51m bid for the Morocco right-back. But the offer was swiftly turned down by Inter, who are being forced to sell players this summer to ease their financial woes. PSG are also eyeing...
Soccergranthshala.com

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘has a £17m-a-year offer from Manchester United and Paul Pogba could head back to Juventus as part of the deal if clubs agree’, claim the Italian media… but PSG are the Portugal star’s first choice

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a £17m a year offer from his old club Manchester United this summer – and Paul Pogba could go the other way for Juventus if the two sides can strike a deal. Portugal star Ronaldo’s future is likely to be one of the...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi makes Chelsea transfer decision

Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi would prefer to seal a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to reports in France. The Inter Milan ace, who has proven himself as one of the best right wing-backs in European football in recent years, has been the subject of big-money bids from both clubs in the past week or so.
Soccernigeriasoccernet.com

LIGUE 1 - PSG, Florenzi targeted by Inter and Juventus

There's an Intrigue around Alessandro Florenzi's future. Today, in fact, the deadline for the redemption from Paris Saint-Germain expires, set at €9m, but it is not certain that he cannot remain in the French court anyway, perhaps finding an agreement with Roma at a later date. Everything will depend on...
Premier Leaguebywire.news

Soccer-Aston Villa re-sign Young from Inter Milan

- Former England international Ashley Young has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer from Inter Milan, returning to the club a decade after he left for Manchester United, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. Young, 35, has signed a one-year contract with Villa after helping Inter win the...