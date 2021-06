Arsenal are in the midst of one of their biggest transfer windows in their recent history. After finishing eighth in the Premier League last term and missing out on a place in Europe for the first time in 25 years, the Gunners, who will lock horns with newly-promoted Brentford on the opening day of the 2021/22 season, are keen to strengthen their squad in an attempt to reclaim some pride and put a forgettable campaign behind them.