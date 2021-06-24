‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Does Chef Matthew Quit Before the Season Gets Started?

Trouble is brewing in the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 kitchen, which could result in big chef drama. Chef Matthew Shea seems ready to leave the boat even before the guests arrive as he is seen telling Captain Sandy Yawn that he’s “freaking out.” Indeed, Shea is seen still awake in his bunk at 2:35 a.m. as the rest of the crew is asleep. He looks agitated and worried, looking at an iPad in bed. Finally, unable to sit still, Shea gets out of bed and heads to the galley kitchen. But what happens in the kitchen may be a game-changer not only for Shea but the entire crew and first charter.