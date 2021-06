For the second time in our history, Chelsea won the European Cup this past season. And for the second time in our history, we did so with a mid-term coaching replacement — though Thomas Tuchel was only pseudo-interim (18-month contract) whereas Roberto Di Matteo was explicitly interim (4-month appointment). And yet, it was in the former’s case that the narrative went to greater lengths to acknowledge the contributions of the previous coaching regime to the successful campaign.