Arduino Cloud receives new Private Sketches option
If you enjoy using the Sketches feature of the excellent Arduino Cloud service to code your Arduino projects and share them with others, you’ll be pleased to know that the official Arduino team have now enabled a new option to make your Arduino Sketches private. The option provides a number of new ways to work directly from your Arduino Cloud and allows you to tweak or finish your code before sharing it publicly with others via a URL.www.geeky-gadgets.com