Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Arduino Cloud receives new Private Sketches option

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you enjoy using the Sketches feature of the excellent Arduino Cloud service to code your Arduino projects and share them with others, you’ll be pleased to know that the official Arduino team have now enabled a new option to make your Arduino Sketches private. The option provides a number of new ways to work directly from your Arduino Cloud and allows you to tweak or finish your code before sharing it publicly with others via a URL.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#The Sketch#Arduino Cloud#Private Sketches#Arduino Sketches Private#The Web Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersOpen Electronics

“Auduino” an audio synthesizer based on Arduino Mega

In the world of homebrew synthesizers, there are plenty of noiseboxes and grooveboxes that make all kinds of wacky and wild noises. However, common projects like the Auduino and Atari Punk Console are often limited in that they can’t readily be programmed to play multiple notes or any sort of discernable rhythm. Nick Poole changes this with his “Auduino” step sequencer build.
Engineeringadafruit.com

Crumble Deck – a Stream Deck-like box with Arduino #Arduino @CocoaCoCi

CoCoaCoCi (Manu) has designed a switch box named Crumble Deck which works similarly to a Stream Deck box. An Arduino Due microcontroller board is used along with an LCD display and 20 buttons to control functions. Software is in Arduino and consists of a number of libraries including the Adafruit_ImageReader...
EngineeringAzom.com

New options emerge for the development of electrochemical sensors

Custom production and high volume manufacturing is now possible partnering with Metrohm DropSens. Reaching the market with an electrochemical sensor is now closer than ever. Metrohm DropSens produces custom electrochemical sensors with a scalable and cost-effective manufacturing process with no quantity limits. An idea, an application or an incipient research can be turned into a first-class, certified and market-ready solution that meets individual requirements, regardless of the sector or concrete needs.
ComputersAllentown Morning Call

The best tablet for sketching

Creative artists usually find great use in sketching and drawing tablets, especially since they come with special tools and dedicated software. Most sketching and drawing tablets don’t have internet connectivity and need to connect to a computer to run the software. However, the few stand-alone options are significantly more expensive than even top-tier, multi-function tablets.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning to Generate Code Sketches

Traditional generative models are limited to predicting sequences of terminal tokens. However, ambiguities in the generation task may lead to incorrect outputs. Towards addressing this, we introduce Grammformers, transformer-based grammar-guided models that learn (without explicit supervision) to generate sketches -- sequences of tokens with holes. Through reinforcement learning, Grammformers learn to introduce holes avoiding the generation of incorrect tokens where there is ambiguity in the target task.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Investigating process and performance improvement in private cloud

Delivering incremental process improvement in the cloud requires sufficient visibility of networks and applications for monitoring and management, particularly when workloads are less than static or predictable – and private cloud is no different. Suppliers often recommend not only a continuous (even agile) process to achieve this, but accurate performance...
SoftwareOpen Electronics

Calculating reading time with machine learning and Arduino

Roni Bandini is a writer born in the seventies, obviously he likes paper books but after many years of using a Kindle he has become accustomed to some features that he doesn’t want to lose. What features? The remaining reading time for example. Can this feature be implemented for paper books?
TechnologySDTimes.com

IBM launches new cloud database as a service offering

IBM is launching a new offering, IBM Cloud Databases powered by IBM Cloud Satellite. The new solution will enable customers to leverage the benefits of cloud databases without needing to manage the systems themselves. Customers will be able to deploy production grade databases on cloud service providers, their own data...
Technologyrestechtoday.com

Access Networks Adds Unmanaged Option to its Cloud-Based Wireless Controller

Access Networks is making it even easier for integrators to monitor and manage clients’ enterprise-grade home networks. Adding to its recently released cloud-based solution ARCC (Advanced, Resilient Cloud Controller), Access Networks now offers ARCC as an unmanaged service that can be added to any access point purchase. Simplicity During Deployment...
Computersubuntu.com

How to manage a 24×7 private cloud with one engineer

In the last several years, we have witnessed the creation of many technologies, starting with the cloud and going further to machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, robotics, automation and much more. The more the tech evolves, the more organizations thrive to adopt these technologies seeking digital transformation and disrupting industries along their journey, all for the benefit of better serving their consumers.
Technologyblog.google

Cloud Covered: What was new in May on Google Cloud

May flowered with new products, technologies and learning resources from Google Cloud. Here’s a recap of May’s most popular posts on the Google Cloud blog. At Google I/O, our annual conference for developers, we announced the general availability of Vertex AI, Google’s unified machine learning platform that allows companies to speed up the building, deployment and management of their artificial intelligence (AI) models. Because it requires far less coding to build custom models, Vertex AI can be used by data analysts and data scientists with varying levels of expertise. For example, a division of L'Oreal uses Vertex AI to create tools that let people “try on” beauty products online.
Video GamesOpen Electronics

“Arduboy FX SP” an Arduino based Game Boy

Arduboy is a fully open source portable video game console inspired by the classic Nintendo Game Boy. It is Arduino compatible, which makes it easy for users to modify and program new games. The original Arduboy only had enough storage to hold one game at a time, but the new Arduboy FX SP has room for more than 200 games.
Computershackaday.com

Arduino Nano Memory Upgrade With No Soldering

Ok, we’ll come clean. [Design Build Destroy] didn’t really add any memory to his Arduino Nano. But he did get about 1.5K more program space when compared to the stock setup. The trick? On some Nano boards and clones, the bootloader is set to use a large block of reserved memory, but Optiboot only requires a fraction of that reserved memory. By reprogramming the bootloader and changing the configuration fuses, you can reclaim that unused memory.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

How to rethink risks with new cloud deployments

These days, technology seems to evolve at the speed of light. Infrastructures change, attack surfaces reduce and multiply and, not surprisingly, your cloud environment advances. However, with new cloud deployment scenarios created to accelerate business operations, the risks also change. While many times the risks are not new, they are redesigned to infiltrate modern architectures.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HurraCloud private cloud storage solution

If you are interested in moving your online cloud storage to a private cloud storage solution you may be interested in HurraCloud. Using a Raspberry Pi mini PC the HurraCloud private cloud storage solution is now available to back via Kickstarter and is currently in its early stages of development. Prototypes of already been created and the HurraCloud Lite services currently being tested.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Kinetic Business Cloud Connect offers optimized access to third-party public and private cloud providers

As organizations increasingly move mission-critical applications, workloads and business processes to the cloud, there is a growing need to securely integrate cloud capabilities into their business network environments. Kinetic Business is offering Cloud Connect, a reliable, fast and highly secure private access hub that connects directly to third-party public and...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Arduino Shield used for awesome CNC plotter

An interesting Arduino project has been published to the Instructables website showing how an Arduino CNC shield and controller has been used to create an awesome 3 axis Arduino CNC plotter. The project uses an Arduino Uno R3, Arduino Mega 2560, Arduino CNC Shield V3 GRBL, Stepper Motor Driver A4988 and Arduino L293D Motor Shield together with a couple of wooden wine boxes to create a fantastic plot capable of precision drawing.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Google releases Android 12 beta 2.1

Google has released a new beta of Android 12 to developers, the software is Android 12 beta 2.1 and with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements over the previous beta. This update will be released as an over the air update for people who already have the Android...
Softwarecouchbase.com

New and Improved Import in Couchbase Cloud

We’re happy to announce that the release of Couchbase Cloud 1.6 comes with a number of key improvements, particularly in data import. These feature improvements include Import of documents using the Couchbase Cloud Web UI with various key generation and configuration options. This provides an easy way to quickly import small datasets, typically less than 100 MB, in a variety of formats. This is an extension of the familiar cbimport tool, and it further exploits Cloud Native technologies like local S3 storage.
Technologyaithority.com

Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform With Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities

Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform with Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the launch of an advanced Business Intelligence (BI) module for its cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, YayPay by Quadient. The advanced BI module for YayPay enables AR teams to conduct comprehensive analysis of the data that matters the most to their business, to drill deeper into AR data than ever before and visualize AR health with dynamic dashboards.