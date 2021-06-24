Cancel
Celebrities

Television Academy to allow non-gendered ‘performer’ Emmy category

By Staff
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Television Academy will recognize nonbinary performers in the Emmy competition. The organization announced that performer category winners or nominees may now request that their nomination certificate and engraving on an Emmy statue carry the term “performer” in place of “actor” or “actress.” The Television Academy will still use actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress in its categories, but it will now allow each individual to choose how they wish to be identified, including the new non-gendered “performer” label. The organization’s decision comes after Billions star Asia Kate Dillon publicly questioned the use of gendered acting categories for the Emmy Awards in 2017, which appeared to exclude those who identified as nonbinary like Dillon. In the end, Dillon asked to be entered into the “supporting actor” category that year.

