Kenny Chesney joins Jimmy Buffett at Nashville Club Show

By Staff
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Buffett performed a private, unannounced show with his Coral Reefer Band at the Nashville club Exit/In, the same small venue Buffett first performed in back in the 1970s. As a surprise, country superstar Kenny Chesney joined Buffett to perform Mac McAnally’s “Back Where I Come From” and Buffett’s classic “Margaritaville.”

www.koxe.com
