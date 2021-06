The first Woj bomb of the 2021 off-season has dropped — and it took less time than expected. At first glance, this looks... pretty funny. I mean, Boston just had Al Horford and let him go in free agency because they didn’t want him on their books at his current contract amount. Now they’ve coughed up a first-rounder to get what would be expected to be the worst two years of this contract? It’s hard not to find the humour in that.