Nature at Night: Flashlights and Porch Lights

Over the years, I’ve killed a plant or two (200, that is). Over time, I’ve learned what plants are easiest to keep alive. In our current home, we have a covered front and back porch where lots of plants live. Because the porch is covered, these plants don’t get any rainwater and their lives are dependent on me watering them. For this reason, I’ve gravitated toward plants that thrive being watered several times a week instead of daily. Many of these are so hearty that I’ll also be able to bring them indoors in the fall and winter and they will survive until spring, a wonderful thing!