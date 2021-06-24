Nature at Night: Flashlights and Porch Lights
Southern Ohio is moving towards summer. The days have been hot, and rain has been falling. Humid is a term often reserved to describe the sultry south. Midwestern weather of late qualifies. While shade seekers and melanoma warriors, like myself, still go out in the sunshine, nighttime provides us a reprieve. Daytime sunscreen application, hats, and long sleeves and pants are not needed. It is an opportunity to relax and see things unseen during daytime hours. Cooler temperatures and lack of light bring these creatures out. Lights attract some. During the day, it is much harder to find them.www.newswatchman.com