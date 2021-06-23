Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Folk Brothers for Jun 23rd, 2021: When Phil Went All Elvis

kdrt.org
 9 days ago

Contrary to its title, Phil Och's final studio album - 1970's "Greatest Hits" - actually was a collection of new material which moved him in a new country/folk/rock musical direction, one which today we'd call "Americana". The album cover featured Ochs - in homage to Elvis - dressed in a gold lame Nudie outfit. Also on today's show, new music from Adam Holmes. Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche, Dave Alvin, Dirk Powell, and Andrew Marlin. And much more!

kdrt.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
Suzzy Roche
Person
Dave Alvin
Person
Adam Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Folk Brothers#Nudie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Music
Related
Musicstpetecatalyst.com

This weekend: Brother Phil and The Black Honkeys

Back in the ‘hood, the other kids had a nickname for Phil Esposito: The Black Honkey. This was the 1970s, when such slang was common, and Esposito was one of the only white kids living in his South Clearwater district. “It was a culturally diverse neighborhood,” he recalls. “My mom’s Puerto Rican. We blended in really nice. In our little gang, we had Puerto Rican Mike, we had Phil the Black Honkey, and everybody else had their nicknames and such.”
Musickdrt.org

The Folk Brothers for Jun 30th, 2021: We Come From The Land of the Ice and Snow

Brother Bill is back from Iceland with greetings from KDRT listener and Dr. Volcano himself, Thor Thordarson (pictured here in front of a still steaming pahoehoe flow). On today's show, Bill shared highlights of his trip as well as some traditional Icelandic folk music from Barra Grimsdottir, her partner Chris Foster and others. Also, tracks from both sides of the Atlantic from The Magpie Arc, Brooks Williams and friends, Haymakers, Joni Mitchell and James McMurtry. And some good banter about Townes Van Zandt!
Musicctnewsonline.com

The Lough Brothers to perform at Marquee

The Lough Brothers will play from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Marquee Performing Arts Center for the First Friday Art Walk. The Lough Brothers play all types of genres with a lot of pop, country and alternative rock. In addition to doing songs by Ryan Tedder, Sam Smith, Bruno Mars, to name a few, they also perform their own original music. In their eight years playing together as a band, Mason, Hunter and Brodee have played across Kansas and in venues like The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

The Top 20 Elvis Costello Songs of All Time

Mixing the political and the personal, the public and the private, wit and wisdom, humor and heartbreak, droll observations and naked confessions, screeching rock and stately pop, “Man Out Of Time” is the emotional centerpiece and master stroke on Imperial Bedroom, Elvis Costello’s tremendous 1982 album. To these ears, it is his finest single song, although it is a testament to the man that this was an extremely difficult choice because of the abundance of sublime competition for the spot.
Musicthebrag.com

Elvis Costello is all for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Brutal’ being inspired by his track

Elvis Costello came to Olivia Rodrigo’s defense online, saying that he was okay with her song ‘Brutal’ sounding like his track ‘Pump It Up’. While Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour is making waves globally — and making her the biggest artists on the planet right now — there is another side of the Twitter-sphere that is buzzing with talk about the sincerity of her music. Well, Elvis Costello is here to put those concerns to rest.
Musicinlander.com

The Buzz Bin: Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour, Yoku's Island Express and new music!

As part of the roll out of their new album, Path of Wellness, Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein recorded a 90-minute Audible Original (Sleater-Kinney: One More Hour) discussing the band's history, their decade-long hiatus, their creative and personal evolutions, and the keys to finding passion in an artistic pursuit now a quarter-century old. There's a lot to love for fans of the band playing the FIC Aug. 5 with Wilco. But (and this is a big BUT), they utterly avoid the subject of their divisive last album (2019's The Center Won't Hold) save for a performance of "Can I Go On" from that release and the ensuing departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss. Maybe it's too painful to talk about, or maybe they're just over it, but it's a pretty glaring omission in an otherwise worthwhile listen. Available free with a trial subscription. (DAN NAILEN)
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of June 28th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Milky Chance (Colorado), Andrea Von Kampen (Water Flowing Downward), Danielia Cotton (Good Day), Tia Carroll (Ain't Nobody Woprkin), Natalie Hemby (Heroes), The Wallflowers (Maybe Your Heart's Not In It No More), & Heartless Bastards (How Low)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues...
MusicGreenwichTime

Kelsea Ballerini Covers Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' for 'CMT Campfire Sessions'

The latest episode of CMT’s new series Campfire Sessions featured artists performing intimate acoustic versions of cover songs. Kelsea Ballerini had a standout performance on the July 1st episode, adding a little country twist to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” a 1977 song that went viral last year thanks to a TikTok video.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

35 New Songs Out Today

SHYGIRL - "BDE" (ft. SLOWTHAI) Genre-defying art-rap artist Shygirl follows last year's great ALIAS EP with "BDE," which features fellow UK rapper slowthai (whose Happyland festival she plays in September). It's a rumbling, moody, experimental rap song and Shygirl and slowthai sound great together. -- LUMP (LAURA MARLING & MIKE...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (7/2/21)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Riley Green, Flatland Cavalry, Jesse Daniel, Aaron Lewis, Midland, Randall King, Jon Wolfe, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Mike and the Moonpies, Toby Keith, Jason Isbell, Yola, Trisha Yearwood, and more. Turn it up, tell your...
Musicwirx.com

Green Day's Mike Dirnt is looking forward to “new music”

In an interview with Oakland Coffee, the punk trio’s coffee subscription website, bassist Mike Dirnt was asked what he has coming up that he’s “most looking forward to.” His response? “New music…and unknown adventures.”. Green Day has already released two new tracks so far this year: “Here Comes the Shock”...
Musickexp.org

Throwaway Style: Rose City Band's Earth Trip and This Sweltering Early Summer

Throwaway Style is a monthly column dedicated to examining all aspects of the Northwest music scene. Whether it’s a new artist making waves, headlines affecting local talent, or reflecting on some of the music that’s been a foundation in our region; this space celebrates everything happening in the Northwest region, the first Thursday of every new month on KEXP.org.
Musicklbjfm.com

Members of Scorpions, Queensryche and Sebastian Bach to be featured at ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp have announced a Las Vegas event next spring that will feature The Scorpions, Sebastian Bach and members of Queensryche. In addition, the Rockstar ‘mentors’ for the camp will include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On July 2

Since releasing his debut album in 2017, Chicago rapper G Herbo has built his reputation on gritty tales of survival on the streets. But his biggest hit was 2020's PTSD, an album that bared his softer, more introspective side as he admitted that he, too, cries. On his latest album, 25, G Herbo digs deeper into his vulnerabilities, ruminating on the wounds he's carried and his hopes for the future. On this week's show, we give a listen to 25 and talk about the evolution of the rapper's life and music.
Musicmetalinjection

Here's A Perfectly 80s MÖTLEY CRÜE & WAS (NOT WAS) Mashup

Hey look, it's another DJ Cummerbund masterpiece! This time the DJ has taken the stomping instrumentals of Mötley Crüe's 1989 track "Dr. Feelgood" with the vocals from Was (Not Was)'s 1988 hit "Walk The Dinosaur". The result is of course catchy as hell. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Romantic comedy set to the music of Elvis leaves Showboat 'All Shook Up'

CLINTON — The Bard meets Elvis Presley in July’s Clinton Area Showboat Theatre musical, “All Shook Up.”. The third show of the 2021 Showboat season is largely based on William Shakespeare’s “12th Night,” said actor Ben Cherington from the river side of the Showboat on Wednesday afternoon. People dress up...