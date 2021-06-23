The Folk Brothers for Jun 23rd, 2021: When Phil Went All Elvis
Contrary to its title, Phil Och's final studio album - 1970's "Greatest Hits" - actually was a collection of new material which moved him in a new country/folk/rock musical direction, one which today we'd call "Americana". The album cover featured Ochs - in homage to Elvis - dressed in a gold lame Nudie outfit. Also on today's show, new music from Adam Holmes. Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche, Dave Alvin, Dirk Powell, and Andrew Marlin. And much more!kdrt.org