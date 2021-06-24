Buzz: Honors for tourism office’s Rome Outdoors campaign during the pandemic. Downtown Rome’s ‘Merchant Morning’ at Realty One this Friday.
The Northwest Georgia Historic High Country Awards for Association Excellence recognize outstanding members and partners that promote travel and tourism in Northwest Georgia. Rome’s Office of Tourism was awarded the “Best Marketing Campaign” for their 2020 Outdoor Rome Campaign. The goal of the campaign was to promote Rome’s many outdoor...hometownheadlines.com