Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Buzz: Honors for tourism office’s Rome Outdoors campaign during the pandemic. Downtown Rome’s ‘Merchant Morning’ at Realty One this Friday.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Georgia Historic High Country Awards for Association Excellence recognize outstanding members and partners that promote travel and tourism in Northwest Georgia. Rome’s Office of Tourism was awarded the “Best Marketing Campaign” for their 2020 Outdoor Rome Campaign. The goal of the campaign was to promote Rome’s many outdoor...

hometownheadlines.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaign#Merchant#Rome Outdoors#Realty One#Office Of Tourism#Virtual Tours Of Rome#Dda#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Marketing
Related
Rome, GAhometownheadlines.com

Buzz: River District ArtsFest on June 26 to compliment what’s already been a big year in Rome’s hot neighborhoods. The Great Roman Write-in is July 17.

Rome’s River District can’t stay out of the headlines — and that’s a good thing. Restaurant openings, building revitalizations, streetscape updates, proposed large-scale redevelopment, even walk-and-talk tours. So what’s next? How about the River District ArtsFest set for Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Look for craft vendors and live music throughout the River District. (Vendors can sign up here: ArtsFest). Downtown retailers will host sidewalk sales throughout the day.
Politicshometownheadlines.com

Downtown Rome merchants, guests get a quick update on the River District’s potential growth, a key utility upgrade and the planned streetscape there.

Amid doughnuts and sausage balls from The Sweet Bar brought in by host Realty One on Fifth Avenue, guests at Friday’s Merchants Morning heard some updates on the River District surrounding them and what’s next. Downtown Development invited City Manager Sammy Rich and Assistant City Manager Meredith Ulmer to the...
Rome, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Tourism board talks potential open container trial, more film scouting around Rome

With a potential open container trial coming in August, the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Board feels that it's a step in the right direction to help draw people to Rome. During their board meeting Wednesday, City Commissioner Jamie Doss said he and the rest of the commission want to hear from the public on the trial and a potential ordinance.
Worldklkntv.com

TAKE A LOOK: New level of Rome’s colosseum unveiled for tourists

ROME (CNN) — If you plan to visit Rome’s colosseum, you now have access to a whole new level. The subterranean levels have been opened up for tourists. This section has been seen by only a few individuals over the last 2,000 years. Known as the “Hypogea,” these areas are...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

“I Know Where” campaign launch for tourism’s “Come Back” in Madeira

A new 0.5 million Euro multi-platform campaign for the national and international market aims to place visitors in the spotlight as ambassadors of Madeira Islands. This comes further to the launch of the new brand identity for the destination in April this year, centred on belonging: ‘Madeira. Belongs to All’. The campaign reinforces the feeling of belonging and shows the diversity that exists in this region, which offers experiences, landscapes, culture, gastronomy and memories for an unparalleled trip.
Rome, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Phase One Complete On Air City Lofts In Rome

Bonacio Construction held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark the completion of Phase One of the Air City Lofts in Rome. The mixed-use apartment buildings are located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park on the former site of Building 240. Bonacio Construction purchased 4.3 acres of land...
Politicshometownheadlines.com

Buzz: Rome/Cartersville boxed out in legislative reapportionment town hall meetings. Big night for Miss Rome, Outstanding Teen.

Northwest Georgia has been left out of the legislative town hall sessions that will map legislative and congressional districts for the next decade. On Wednesday, the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee announced the following locations and dates. All will be livestreamed. Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 – 7...
Rome, NYObserver-Dispatch

Rome's Coppercity Collective to host Juneteenth celebration

Coppercity Collective will host a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Rome’s Pinti Field Park. The event will run from 1-6 p.m. and include food and activities. The Coppercity Collective is hosting a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Rome’s Pinti Field Park. The event will run from 1 to 6 p.m. and include...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome ACC Seeks downtown open container trial period

The Rome Alcohol Control Commission voted this week to more forward with a request to allow open containers of alcohol in the downtown area. The vote was for a 90 day trial for the allowance of alcohol consumption in the open streets will be sent to the Rome City Commission on June 28th for consideration.
WorldAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rome's Colosseum Reopens Underground Passages

(Rome) -- Tourists can once again walk through the heart of the Colosseum in Rome. After putting in more than 30-million dollars of work, Italy has reopened the staging area where gladiators and animals awaited their fights to visitors. The two-thousand-year-old amphitheater is Italy's top tourist attraction. It took two...
Rome, GAwheninromega.com

Get Outside and Play! Rome’s Best Parks

Nothing beats a day spent outdoors, and Rome, Georgia, has some great parks. So…get outside and play at Rome’s best parks! There are quite a few parks in the Rome area, and we will look at the best ones. Ridge Ferry Park. Ridge Ferry Park is my favorite park because...
Prince William County, VApwcva.gov

Office of Tourism Places Summer Ad Campaign to Invite Visitors to Return to Prince William County’s Open Spaces and Friendly Faces

This June, the Office of Tourism placed a multi-channel advertising campaign intended to reach Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia residents, encouraging them to visit Prince William County. The recovery-based marketing strategy is part of the County’s plan to stimulate its $643M (pre-COVID) tourism and hospitality economy now that pandemic based travel restrictions and safety guidelines in Virginia are lifted.
WorldLexington Clipper-Herald

The heart of Rome's Colosseum reopens to the public

The heart of the Colosseum itself, an intricate system of underground passageways, cages and rooms where prisoners, animals and gladiators waited to enter the arena, will be opened up to the public on Friday, June 25th, following renovation work funded by Italian fashion group Tod’s.
Economyhbsdealer.com

Orgill’s new Rome, N.Y., DC is up and running

Under an accelerated timeline, Orgill doubles its Northeast capacity. Orgill’s new Rome, N.Y. distribution center is up and running, in what the distributor calls the fastest start-to-finish completion of a ground-up distribution center in the company’s history. The DC is fully operational and will begin servicing customers in an eight-state...
Designdnyuz.com

Rome Finds There’s No Accounting for Taste, Artistic or Culinary

ROME — The new artworks in eight of central Rome’s public squares are meant to be playful celebrations of the city’s rich culture and history. But some very vocal people do not see the whimsy in a dead pig. The installations, unveiled last week, include an oversized rendering of Rome’s...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

The Fall of Rome

Outlaws fill the mountain caves. The sewers of provincial towns. Eye each flu-infected city.