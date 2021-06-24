Buzz: Honors for tourism office’s Rome Outdoors campaign during the pandemic. Downtown Rome’s ‘Merchant Morning’ at Realty One this Friday.

A new 0.5 million Euro multi-platform campaign for the national and international market aims to place visitors in the spotlight as ambassadors of Madeira Islands. This comes further to the launch of the new brand identity for the destination in April this year, centred on belonging: ‘Madeira. Belongs to All’. The campaign reinforces the feeling of belonging and shows the diversity that exists in this region, which offers experiences, landscapes, culture, gastronomy and memories for an unparalleled trip.