Heritage First Headlines. Kohl’s hiring for new Rome store. GMC Value Mart marks 50 years on Saturday (free food). Jobs update as state cracks down on unemployment benefits next week.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Business: First jobs at Rome’s Kohl’s now posted as construction continues. GMC Value Mart to celebrate five decades of doing customers right this Saturday. More storage under way near Ga. 53, Bypass. Jobs: As tougher unemployment benefits return Sunday, 5,265 area residents were jobless last month, up slightly from April...

hometownheadlines.com
#New Rome#Rome Braves#Gmc Value Mart#Care#Y#Rome Mural Colab#Gntc#Floyd County Prison#Rome Outdoors#Realty One#Thestoragehound Com#Mets#Reds Thursday#Atlanta Hawks Bucks#Hometowntext#Heritage First Bank
Georgia State

Heritage First Headlines: Rome/Floyd records 15th traffic death since Jan. 1. Dog Days of Summer a celebration and fund-raiser for Davies Shelters. Stalled week for fully vaccinated residents in NW Georgia. River District ArtsFest is June 26.

Floyd Police: 72-year-old man dies from injuries sustained when his SUV slammed into an embankment off the Bypass near Blacks Bluff Road. 15th fatality this year. Dog Days of Summer set for June 27 at River Dog both a benefit for the Davies Shelters and a good excuse to celebrate.
Gordon County, GA

Heritage First Headlines: $13 million and 100-plus home permits to date, Smith Douglas isn’t slowing down in Rome/Floyd. River District deal on hold. 3 to 5 inches of rain starts Saturday evening. COVID claims Gordon resident. Celebrating Juneteenth.

Business: Smith Douglas not waiting for possible construction breaks, instead preparing for another 57 homes off Calhoun Highway in Rome on top of 64 already permitted this year. 2021 combined permit value tops $13 million. Business: River District deal on hold; Rome government retreat updates, housing committee recommendations — and...
Food & Drinks

Heritage First Headlines: Truett’s Chick-fil-A opens self-serve indoors; full service side pending. Fuel barbecue almost ready. See Clocktower in a new light(s). Local vaccine rates adjusted upward. Independence Day fun returns to Ridge Ferry.

Dining: Truett’s Chick-fil-A opens the self-serve area after 15 months of drive-through and pick-up orders. Fuel Hickory Smoked BBQ & Grill just about ready. Downtown Rome’s Clocktower seen in a new light(s) thanks to LED updates. Look for seasonal displays (Independence Day, Christmas, others). COVID: Polk County posts 15th ‘probable’...
Rome, GA

Heritage First Headlines: Permit issued for Popeye’s on Turner McCall. Rome, developers have a deal for West Third tract. Home sales slow in Bartow, Gordon; prices jump. 195th COVID death in Rome.

East Rome Popeye’s proposal returns, apparently using existing ‘footprint’ of Long John Silvers/A & W. Project valued at more than $500,000. Done deal? Rome commissioners call special meeting Friday to sell West Third site to group proposing widescale redevelopment of River District. Business: Bartow, Gordon see drop in home sales...
Lindale, GA

Heritage First Headlines. Popular GNTC instructor dies while jogging at Berry. Fire in the smoker at The Foundry Growler Bar (but bar OK). Independence Day Parade in Lindale. Rome Braves lose to Aberdeen 5-0. Atlanta Braves lose to Reds 4-1. River District ArtsFest 2021 photos.

Mr. David A. Warren of Rome, GNTC instructor of horticulture, dies while jogging at Berry College. Rome’s Fire Department quickly doused fire at The Foundry Growler Bar in River District — during the arts festival. Fire images. Lindale’s 7th Annual July 4th Parade and Arts Festival proves the little area’s...
Atlanta, GA

Heritage First Headlines. Newsletter: School ‘daze’ for some Floyd parents. Politics: Margie vs. Wendy begins. River District updates, including open container news. Atlanta, Rome Braves and Hawks scores. Unity’s Giddens scores big. Busy weekend begins.

Newsletter: ‘School daze’ for Floyd County parents with closings, what’s next. You can sip and stroll at today’s River District Arts Festival — and maybe longer. You’ll need that drink as ‘Margie vs. Wendy’ House race begins. Project(s) updates. Peaks & Valleys. Downtown Rome merchants, guests get a quick update...
Ohio State

Kohl's to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - Kohl's has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closing stores on Thanksgiving Day this year. The retailer said the decision was made after the positive response from last year's closure on Thanksgiving Day. Kohl's added that evolving consumer preferences also factored into the...
Economy

Updated: As tougher unemployment benefits return Sunday, 5,265 area residents were jobless last month, up slightly from April but down 62% from a year earlier. Job fair today, Friday.

Above: The latest Northwest Georgia employment snapshot; more details following the item below. Georgia Ends Participation in Federal Programs and Reinstates Pre-Pandemic UI Requirements. Media release: This Saturday, June 26, 2021, will end the state’s participation in the federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs enacted through the CARES Act and the...
Gordon County, GA

Heritage First Headlines. Midweek observations on even more new homes (locally built), conservation easements, tempting gelato. Gordon County woman faces murder, neglect charges in mother’s death. Dining: Sam’s Southern Eatery is a jumbo (shrimp) hit. Longtime builder, Lindale supporter remembered.

Midweek observations: Even more new homes due soon — from local builders. Honeycream is teasing us with gelato photos. Dubious Rome shoutout in conservation easement column. And back to the microphone. Gordon sheriff: Resaca woman faces murder, other charges stemming neglect of her mother, 67. Funeral services today for 2019...
Spokane, WA

Kohl’s hosting hiring event this week at Spokane-area stores

Kohl’s is planning a hiring event this week at its stores in the area. Interviews will be done 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Kohl’s is hiring for all positions, including retail sales and operational employees, according to a company news release. Candidates can schedule an interview by phone or...