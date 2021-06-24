Heritage First Headlines. Kohl’s hiring for new Rome store. GMC Value Mart marks 50 years on Saturday (free food). Jobs update as state cracks down on unemployment benefits next week.
Business: First jobs at Rome’s Kohl’s now posted as construction continues. GMC Value Mart to celebrate five decades of doing customers right this Saturday. More storage under way near Ga. 53, Bypass. Jobs: As tougher unemployment benefits return Sunday, 5,265 area residents were jobless last month, up slightly from April...hometownheadlines.com