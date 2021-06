LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dethroned themselves making a long story short because they seen history repeating itself with what had happened to Princess Diana. Meghan and Harry then went to Oprah to give an exclusive interview spilling the tea that the fairytale of being a princess is just that. Meghan Markle spoke about how acceptance into the royal family because of her race had turned her into an emotional wreck and it was weighting on her mental health so she and Prince Harry bounced from royalty to find peace in normalcy. Since then Meghan has given birth to a baby girl, Lilibet Diana named after the Queen and Princess Diana.