Raspberry Pi magazine issue 107 now available

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and those looking to learn more about using the Pi mini PC in everyday projects, may be interested to know that the latest Raspberry Pi magazine issue 107 is now available to download and purchase from the official MagPi publishing store. This month’s issue features how to solve a number of common Raspberry Pi problems when booting, using audio or video as well as deciphering error codes that may appear when you are coding or creating projects using the range of Raspberry Pi mini PC systems. Allowing you to get your Raspberry Pi up and running once again as quickly as possible.