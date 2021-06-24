Cancel
Raspberry Pi magazine issue 107 now available

Cover picture for the article

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and those looking to learn more about using the Pi mini PC in everyday projects, may be interested to know that the latest Raspberry Pi magazine issue 107 is now available to download and purchase from the official MagPi publishing store. This month’s issue features how to solve a number of common Raspberry Pi problems when booting, using audio or video as well as deciphering error codes that may appear when you are coding or creating projects using the range of Raspberry Pi mini PC systems. Allowing you to get your Raspberry Pi up and running once again as quickly as possible.

News Break
Technology
Related
Tom's Hardware

Hex-Shaped Raspberry Pi RP2040 PCB Powers Palm-Sized Robot

Most models of Raspberry Pi are overpowered for many robotic projects but the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller and accompanying RP2040 chip really seem to fit the bill. Proving that case today is Chris Parrott who has developed his own Raspberry Pi RP2040 Robot PCB. This palm-sized robot project is called...
Computersidownloadblog.com

How to add and delete users on your Raspberry Pi

If you set up a Raspberry Pi and want to add another user to it, it’s easier than you might think. You’ll use a simple Terminal command and optionally include a password for the new user. Here, we’ll show you how to add a user as well as delete one...
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 400 Support Added to Linux Kernel

We were big fans of the Raspberry Pi 400 when it launched at the end of last year, so it’s good to see that support will be added into the mainline Linux kernel with the upcoming release 5.14, as spotted by Phoronix. Although effectively a Raspberry Pi 4 trapped in...
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi RP2040 powered programmable keypad

If you are interested in learning how to build your very own Raspberry Pi RP2040 powered programmable keypad, you may be interested in a new article published to the Tom’s Hardware website this week by Les Pounder, using the Pimoroni Keybow 2040. The Keybow 2040 is Pimoroni’s second RP2040 based...
Computersmakeuseof.com

10 Projects for a Raspberry Pi Pico

The Raspberry Pi Pico is the first microcontroller from the Raspberry Pi Foundation. What makes it unique is the RP2040 chip at its core. Raspberry Pi custom designed this piece of silicon to be both powerful and easy-to-use, which gives Arduino boards a run for their money!. Here are 10...
Computersthinkcomputers.org

Pine64’s Quartz64 Is Now Available To Give A Tough Competition To The Raspberry Pi 4

Previously the Raspberry Pi family of single-board PCs had many competitors that impacted it on different levels. Now, there is a new competitor from Pine64’s, the Quartz64. The Quartz64 is based on the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. The SoC houses a quad-core design which is paired with an Arm Cortex-A55 CPU and a Mali-G52 2EE GPU. This low-power SoC doesn’t stand a chance against all the mobile chips but is capable of running content at 60 FPS in 4K resolution.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.14 Mainline Should Work With The Raspberry Pi 400

Launched last November was the Raspberry Pi 400 as a Raspberry Pi Keyboard Computer with effectively a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC embedded within the keyboard and attached to a large aluminum block for cooling. It's a great little device and beginning with Linux 5.14 looks like it should be playing fine with the mainline kernel.
ComputersLiliputing

Radxa Zero is a like higher-performance Raspberry Pi Zero W (coming soon for $15 and up)

The Radxa Zero is a single-board computer with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, support for up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage plus a microSD card reader. Measuring 65mm x 30mm, the tiny computer is exactly the same size as a Raspberry Pi Zero W. But Radxa’s version has a significantly faster processor and more configuration options, all of which is unsurprising since it’s launching four years after Raspberry Pi first introduced its tiny computer.
Technologyadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Multifunctional knob #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi BMO Handheld Plays Games Using RetroPie

Come on and grab your friends—this Raspberry Pi project was made for adventure! Lazuardi Rinaldi, an electrical and computer engineering student from the Georgia Institute of Technology, has created a playable handheld shaped like BMO from the cartoon Adventure Time. This BMO lookalike is a fully functional retro gaming console....
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero Robot Arm Works With PS4 Controller

Redditor Dr2mod is at it again; We recently shared Dr2mod's SDR airplane monitor and today we're excited to share another cool Raspberry Pi project they've created—a 3D-printed robotic arm operated wirelessly by a PS4 controller. According to the Dr2mod, the robotic arm was printed a while ago and gathering dust,...
Coding & Programmingadafruit.com

Teaching Python on the Raspberry Pi 400 at the public library #Python @opensourceway

Declining COVID case numbers are bringing back community-based programming courses. Don Watkins posts on opensource.com:. After a long and tough year, I’ve been looking forward to once again sharing my love of Python and open source software with other people, especially middle and high school students. Before the pandemic, I co-wrote a grant to teach Python programming to middle school students using Raspberry Pi computers. Like many other plans, COVID-19 put mine on hold for over a year. Fortunately, vaccines and the improved health in my state, New York, have changed the dynamic.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Commodore 64 + Raspberry Pi 4 = Synth6581

We have a special blog today from one of our own design engineers, Simon Martin. He’s the designer of Raspberry Pi 400 and our High Quality Camera and spends his free time tinkering with electronic music. Simon has wanted to make his own electronic musical instrument with Raspberry Pi for...
Version 2.0 Now Available

Version 2.0 Now Available

In advance of tomorrow's release of The Shape On The Ground - Steam Edition, Itch.io's version was updated with all of the same Quality-of-Life improvements of the latter. The Steam Edition still has content exclusive to it, and NOT available in the Itch.io version, but now you can download a more stable 2.0 build, with new menus, bug fixes and new tutorial elements added to it.
Electronicsadafruit.com

New Products 06/16/21 feat. Terminal Block Breakout Module Board for Raspberry Pi Pico!

This one’s going out to all the makers and designers who love using terminal blocks for wiring up their projects. This adapter plate is perfect for industrial / robotics projects with a lot of wires. You connect your Raspberry Pi Pico to this breakout PCB. All wires are broken out into terminal blocks, so you can connect and power your sensors, displays, microcontrollers, etc.