In just five months, ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star, Ree Drummond, lost 43 pounds, and in a new blog post, she’s opening up about the ways she stayed consistent to do it. Ever since Ree Drummond revealed that she shed nearly 40 pounds at the end of May, she’s been flooded with questions about how she did it. Now, that number is up to 43 pounds, and Ree wrote a lengthy blog post to divulge her secrets. The Pioneer Woman star explained that her daughter, Alex’s, wedding in May was part of what motivated her to drop the weight she’d gained over the last three years, but said there was more to it than that. “In January, just before I bit the bullet and took the leap, I was tired, puffy and desperate — and I knew I shouldn’t be feeling that way,” she wrote.