Q: A colleague at work bought his house several years ago. The title search said there was a 5-foot-wide utility easement along the property line. Recently, my colleague had an architect draw up plans for a home remodel that included a small addition to the home. He made sure to avoid the 5-foot easement. When he submitted the plans to get a permit, his permit was denied. The plan checker told him the subdivision map showed a 10-foot-wide access easement along the property line. Not only was he not able to continue with his remodel as planned, but a tiny bit of his house sits on the 10-foot easement. He had to pay to have the remodel plans redrawn and now his home title is clouded by the easement. He also owns less property free of easement than he thought when he bought the place. Does he have any recourse against the title company? Is that recourse for direct damages only (the cost to redraw plans) or indirect damages also (the loss of use of some of his property)? Is a check into the subdivision map part of what the title company is supposed to do?