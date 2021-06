BREWSTER -- Spring cleaning is a great time to get rid of excess junk that’s just been sitting around. No less so for Brewster. The town is contemplating disposing of excess property; i.e. the decaying barn at Spruce Hill. The town has a taker, but simple projects aren’t always that simple. As select board member Cindy Bingham noted, sometimes you think something will take 10 minutes and it goes on and on.