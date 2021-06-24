At the Met, beautiful paintings that won’t love you back

“The Medici: Portraits and Politics 1512-1570,” an absorbing new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has moments so powerful they sting like the pangs of unrequited love. It helps, of course, that many of the men and women depicted in these 16th-century likenesses were physically beautiful, had exquisite taste in clothing, and enjoyed the means to dress with maximal fashion and luxury. And many of them were depicted when they were young, in the first flush of youth or the vigor of their prime years of power and ambition. But there’s something more to these enigmatic people with power and privilege, and it gets to the heart of this survey of portraiture at a moment of profound political upheaval: They have mastered the erotics of reticence and mystery.