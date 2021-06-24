Cancel
Axelbank Family Helps Fund School Library in Memory of Mom, Former Director

By JOSÉ A. GIRALT
norwoodnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members of the late Muriel “Mickey” Axelbank are making sure students at Marble Hill Nursery School, where the late community leader spent decades as an educator, an assistant director and director, continue to enrich themselves with a well-stocked library. Sons, Jeffrey and Gary Axelbank, the latter a longtime BronxNet TV host, presented a check for $1,800 to the school on June 9, on behalf of the family.

