Squirrel Flower's 'Planet (i)' Is Grungy Folk For A Cosmic Resurrection

The music of Ella Williams as Squirrel Flower is a bridge between concealed feelings and the endless frontier of the universe. “I’ll be newer than before,” she murmurs on “I’ll Go Running,” the apocalyptic elegy that opens her smoldering new album “Planet (i)” (out June 25). It’s a promise that appears hopeful, but surrounding it are the sounds of decay, a dirge-like arrangement of smoking electric guitars and her somber voice. It’s a song that would play in slow motion as you watch the world suddenly explode from an outgoing spacecraft; it beckons the soundtrack of a lone survivor inhabiting new ground after immense trauma.