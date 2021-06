In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched on the topic of racism, which to this day remains painful. The Duchess said that the kingdom was interested in the color of the skin of the future first-born Meghan, hinting that the baby will be dark-skinned, and she was very offended. At the same time, neither Harry nor his wife gave the name of the person who raised this unpleasant topic. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex only assured that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor the late Prince Philip had anything to do with it.