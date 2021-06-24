Meehan promoted at Liquid and other hires, promotions and awards

Lacey Meehan

Liquid, an Allentown digital marketing firm, recently announced the promotion of Lacey Meehan to the position of senior art director.

Her new title recognizes her many years of leading creative role in many of Liquid’s top-tiered client projects, including new product rollouts for Blue Ridge and Trane Technologies.

Meehan will continue leading design concepts, UX strategies and design execution. As Liquid’s most tenured creative professional, Meehan first served as a video intern and spent the next 10 years mastering her craft and broadening her expertise in disciplines like interface design, branding, UX design, and typography.

Rory Marraccini

Dr. Rory Marraccini, vice chair of psychiatry at Lehigh Valley Health Network, has been named co-director, along with Carolyn Lamparella, program director of Preferred EAP, of the Physicians-For-Physicians (P4P) program.

P4P is a peer-support program that assists physicians, residents, pharmacists and medical students who are experiencing stress, especially those brought on by their professional roles. It is believed that colleagues who have “been there” can best relate to situations and concerns encountered in the workplace by their peers. The volunteer mentors are trained by Marraccini and Lamparella to provide emotional first aid and connect colleagues with supportive resources.

Marraccini’s long-held interest in the well-being of his colleagues came to the attention of LVHN leaders, who nominated him for the role. He says he wants to revitalize the P4P program by improving awareness, access and possibly mentor numbers.

Marraccini received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh. He interned at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, New York City, and completed his residency in psychiatry at Weill-Cornell Medical College, The Payne Whitney Clinic, New York City. He is a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida.

Marraccini began working as a Consultation/Liaison Psychiatrist at Lehigh Valley Health Network in 2004.

Nathan Carpenter

Nathan Carpenter, director of global education and international services at Northampton Community College, has been awarded a fellowship from the U.S. Fulbright Scholars program, the nation’s flagship international exchange program.

Carpenter was selected for the International Education Administrator Seminar in France and will join a cohort of 12 U.S. “Fulbrighters” who will travel there in October to meet with French university and college faculty, administrators, educational experts and government officials.

Carpenter, a native of Waterbury Center, Vermont, who lives in Fountain Hill, is deeply involved in global education initiatives, including international student services, study abroad programming, on-campus global activities, United Nations Academic Impact, faculty and student exchanges, institutional partnerships, and advocacy for international, immigrant, undocumented and DACA students.