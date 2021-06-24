Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Influence of osteoporosis on the compressive properties of femoral cancellous bone and its dependence on various density parameters

By F. Metzner, C. Neupetsch, J.-P. Fischer, W.-G. Drossel, C.-E. Heyde, S. Schleifenbaum
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData collection of mechanical parameters from compressive tests play a fundamental role in FE modelling of bone tissues or the developing and designing of bone implants, especially referring to osteoporosis or other forms of bone loss. A total of 43 cylindrical samples (Ø8 × 16 mm) were taken from 43 freshly frozen proximal femora using a tenon cutter. All femora underwent BMD measurement and additionally apparent- and relative- and bulk density (ρapp, ρr, ρb) were determined using samples bordering the compressive specimen on the proximal and distal regions. All samples were classified as "normal", "osteopenia" and "osteoporosis" based on the DEXA measurements. Distal apparent density was most suitable for predicting bone strength and BMD. One novel aspect is the examination of the plateau stress as it describes the stress at which the failure of spongious bone progresses. No significant differences in mechanical properties (compressive modulus E; compressive stress σmax and plateau stress σp) were found between osteopenic and osteoporotic bone. The results suggest that already in the case of a known osteopenia, actions should be taken as they are applied in the case of osteoporosis A review of the literature regarding extraction and testing methods illustrates the urgent need for standardized biomechanical compressive material testing.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Density#Bone Disease#Bone Fractures#Long Bone#Fe#Dexa#Spongious Bone#Max#Bmd Lsb G Cm2#Iso#Astm#The Institute Of Anatomy#University Of Leipzig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Self-assembly of an anion receptor with metal-dependent kinase inhibition and potent in vitro anti-cancer properties

One topical area of supramolecular chemistry is the binding of anionic species but despite the importance of anions in diverse cellular processes and for cancer development, anion receptors or ‘binders’ have received little attention as potential anti-cancer therapeutics. Here we report self-assembling trimetallic cryptands (e.g. [L2(Metal)3]6+ where Metal = Cu2+, Zn2+ or Mn2+) which can encapsulate a range of anions and which show metal-dependent differences in chemical and biological reactivities. In cell studies, both [L2Cu3]6+ and [L2Zn3]6+ complexes are highly toxic to a range of human cancer cell lines and they show significant metal-dependent selective activity towards cancer cells compared to healthy, non-cancerous cells (by up to 2000-fold). The addition of different anions to the complexes (e.g. PO43ˉ, SO42ˉ or PhOPO32ˉ) further alters activity and selectivity allowing the activity to be modulated via a self-assembly process. The activity is attributed to the ability to either bind or hydrolyse phosphate esters and mechanistic studies show differential and selective inhibition of multiple kinases by both [L2Cu3]6+ and [L2Zn3]6+ complexes but via different mechanisms.
ScienceNature.com

Synaptic plasticity-dependent competition rule influences memory formation

Memory is supported by a specific collection of neurons distributed in broad brain areas, an engram. Despite recent advances in identifying an engram, how the engram is created during memory formation remains elusive. To explore the relation between a specific pattern of input activity and memory allocation, here we target a sparse subset of neurons in the auditory cortex and thalamus. The synaptic inputs from these neurons to the lateral amygdala (LA) are not potentiated by fear conditioning. Using an optogenetic priming stimulus, we manipulate these synapses to be potentiated by the learning. In this condition, fear memory is preferentially encoded in the manipulated cell ensembles. This change, however, is abolished with optical long-term depression (LTD) delivered shortly after training. Conversely, delivering optical long-term potentiation (LTP) alone shortly after fear conditioning is sufficient to induce the preferential memory encoding. These results suggest a synaptic plasticity-dependent competition rule underlying memory formation.
HealthNature.com

Dietary calcium intake and change in bone mineral density in older adults: a systematic review of longitudinal cohort studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Many older adults do not achieve recommended intakes of calcium and there is some concern over the potential impact of this on bone health. The objective of this review was to examine evidence from cohort studies on the relationship between calcium intake and change in bone mineral density (BMD) in older adults, something not undertaken in the last two decades. Data sources included Ovid Medline, Embase, and PubMed and references from retrieved reviews and articles. The final search was performed in February 2021. We included cohort studies of calcium intake in participants aged >50 years with change in BMD over ≥1 year as an outcome. We identified 23 studies of women and 7 of men. Most studies found no association between calcium intake and change in BMD in women (71%) or men (71%). Among women, five studies reported high rates (>30% of participants) of hormone treatment or osteoporosis therapy (HT/OT) use; 80% of these studies reported a positive association between calcium intake and change in BMD, compared with 10% of studies in which HT/OT use was low. No study in women in which the mean age was >60 years reported a positive association between calcium intake and change in BMD. We conclude that calcium intake across the ranges consumed in these studies (mean intake in all but one study >500 mg/day) is not an important determinant of bone loss, particularly among women >60 years. The positive findings in studies with high rates of HT/OT use are likely to arise from confounding as a result of co-administration of calcium supplements with these medications.
ScienceNature.com

Glutamine supplementation stimulates cell proliferation in skeletal muscle and cultivated myogenic cells of low birth weight piglets

Muscle growth of low birth weight (LBW) piglets may be improved with adapted nutrition. This study elucidated effects of glutamine (Gln) supplementation on the cellular muscle development of LBW and normal birth weight (NBW) piglets. Male piglets (n = 144) were either supplemented with 1 g Gln/kg body weight or an isonitrogeneous amount of alanine (Ala) between postnatal day 1 and 12 (dpn). Twelve piglets per group were slaughtered at 5, 12 and 26 dpn, one hour after injection with Bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU, 12 mg/kg). Muscle samples were collected and myogenic cells were isolated and cultivated. Expression of muscle growth related genes was quantified with qPCR. Proliferating, BrdU-positive cells in muscle sections were detected with immunohistochemistry indicating different cell types and decreasing proliferation with age. More proliferation was observed in muscle tissue of LBW-GLN than LBW-ALA piglets at 5 dpn, but there was no clear effect of supplementation on related gene expression. Cell culture experiments indicated that Gln could promote cell proliferation in a dose dependent manner, but expression of myogenesis regulatory genes was not altered. Overall, Gln supplementation stimulated cell proliferation in muscle tissue and in vitro in myogenic cell culture, whereas muscle growth regulatory genes were barely altered.
HealthNature.com

Inhibition of drug-metabolizing enzymes by Jingyin granules: implications of herb–drug interactions in antiviral therapy

Jingyin granules, a marketed antiviral herbal medicine, have been recommended for treating H1N1 influenza A virus infection and Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in China. To fight viral diseases in a more efficient way, Jingyin granules are frequently co-administered in clinical settings with a variety of therapeutic agents, including antiviral drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, and other Western medicines. However, it is unclear whether Jingyin granules modulate the pharmacokinetics of Western drugs or trigger clinically significant herb–drug interactions. This study aims to assess the inhibitory potency of the herbal extract of Jingyin granules (HEJG) against human drug-metabolizing enzymes and to clarify whether HEJG can modulate the pharmacokinetic profiles of Western drug(s) in vivo. The results clearly demonstrated that HEJG dose-dependently inhibited human CES1A, CES2A, CYPs1A, 2A6, 2C8, 2C9, 2D6, and 2E1; this herbal medicine also time- and NADPH-dependently inhibited human CYP2C19 and CYP3A. In vivo tests showed that HEJG significantly increased the plasma exposure of lopinavir (a CYP3A-substrate drug) by 2.43-fold and strongly prolonged its half-life by 1.91-fold when HEJG (3 g/kg) was co-administered with lopinavir to rats. Further investigation revealed licochalcone A, licochalcone B, licochalcone C and echinatin in Radix Glycyrrhizae, as well as quercetin and kaempferol in Folium Llicis Purpureae, to be time-dependent CYP3A inhibitors. Collectively, our findings reveal that HEJG modulates the pharmacokinetics of CYP substrate-drug(s) by inactivating CYP3A, providing key information for both clinicians and patients to use herb–drug combinations for antiviral therapy in a scientific and reasonable way.
ScienceNature.com

Self-tunable engineered yeast probiotics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a complex chronic inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal tract. Extracellular adenosine triphosphate (eATP) produced by the commensal microbiota and host cells activates purinergic signaling, promoting intestinal inflammation and pathology. Based on the role of eATP in intestinal inflammation, we developed yeast-based engineered probiotics that express a human P2Y2 purinergic receptor with up to a 1,000-fold increase in eATP sensitivity. We linked the activation of this engineered P2Y2 receptor to the secretion of the ATP-degrading enzyme apyrase, thus creating engineered yeast probiotics capable of sensing a pro-inflammatory molecule and generating a proportional self-regulated response aimed at its neutralization. These self-tunable yeast probiotics suppressed intestinal inflammation in mouse models of IBD, reducing intestinal fibrosis and dysbiosis with an efficacy similar to or higher than that of standard-of-care therapies usually associated with notable adverse events. By combining directed evolution and synthetic gene circuits, we developed a unique self-modulatory platform for the treatment of IBD and potentially other inflammation-driven pathologies.
WildlifeNature.com

The recombinant plant Bauhinia bauhinioides elastase inhibitor reduces rat thrombus without alterations in hemostatic parameters

The anti-inflammatory effects of the plant protease inhibitor BbCI (Bauhinia bauhinioides cruzipain inhibitor), which blocks elastase, cathepsin G, and L, and proteinase 3 has been demonstrated. Here, we investigated the recombinant rBbCI-His(6) (containing a histidine tail) in an experimental venous thrombosis model of vena cava (VC) ligature in rats, comparing to heparin. We evaluate the effects of the inhibitors (native or recombinant) or heparin on the activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) and prothrombin time (PT) in human and rat plasmas. The rats undergoing treatment received a saline solution or increasing concentrations of rBbCI-His(6), heparin, or a mixture of both. After 4 h of ligature VC, thrombus, if present was removed and weighed. aPTT, PT, and cytokines were measured in blood collected by cardiac puncture. aPTT, PT, and bleeding time (BT) were also measured at the time of VC (vena cava) ligature. rBbCI-His(6) (0.45 or 1.40 mg/kg) does not alter aPTT, PT or BT. No differences in coagulation parameters were detected in rBbCI-His(6) treated rats at the time of VC ligature or when the thrombus was removed. There was a significant decrease in the weight of thrombus in the animals of the groups treated with the rBbCI-His(6) (1.40 mg/kg), with the rBbCI-His(6) mixture (1.40 mg/kg) + heparin (50 IU/kg) and heparin (100 IU/kg) in relation to control group (saline). The growth-related oncogene/keratinocyte chemoattractant (GRO/KC) serum levels in rats treated with rBbCI-His(6) (1.40 mg/kg) or heparin (200 IU/kg) were reduced. In the experimental model used, rBbCI-His(6) alone had an antithrombotic effect, not altering blood clotting or bleeding time.
CancerNature.com

Genetic modifiers regulating DNA replication and double-strand break repair are associated with differences in mammary tumors in mouse models of Li-Fraumeni syndrome

Breast cancer is the most common tumor among women with inherited variants in the TP53 tumor suppressor, but onset varies widely suggesting interactions with genetic or environmental factors. Rodent models haploinsufficent for Trp53 also develop a wide variety of malignancies associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, but BALB/c mice are uniquely susceptible to mammary tumors and is genetically linked to the Suprmam1 locus on chromosome 7. To define mechanisms that interact with deficiencies in p53 to alter susceptibility to mammary tumors, we fine mapped the Suprmam1 locus in females from an N2 backcross of BALB/cMed and C57BL/6J mice. A major modifier was localized within a 10 cM interval on chromosome 7. The effect of the locus on DNA damage responses was examined in the parental strains and mice that are congenic for C57BL/6J alleles on the BALB/cMed background (SM1-Trp53+/−). The mammary epithelium of C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− females exhibited little radiation-induced apoptosis compared to BALB/cMed-Trp53+/− and SM1-Trp53+/− females indicating that the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles could not rescue repair of radiation-induced DNA double-strand breaks mostly relying on non-homologous end joining. In contrast, the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice were sufficient to confer the C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− phenotypes in homology-directed repair and replication fork progression. The Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice appear to act in trans to regulate a panel of DNA repair and replication genes which lie outside the locus.
CancerNature.com

The effect of protein mutations on drug binding suggests ensuing personalised drug selection

The advent of personalised medicine promises a deeper understanding of mechanisms and therefore therapies. However, the connection between genomic sequences and clinical treatments is often unclear. We studied 50 breast cancer patients belonging to a population-cohort in the state of Qatar. From Sanger sequencing, we identified several new deleterious mutations in the estrogen receptor 1 gene (ESR1). The effect of these mutations on drug treatment in the protein target encoded by ESR1, namely the estrogen receptor, was achieved via rapid and accurate protein–ligand binding affinity interaction studies which were performed for the selected drugs and the natural ligand estrogen. Four nonsynonymous mutations in the ligand-binding domain were subjected to molecular dynamics simulation using absolute and relative binding free energy methods, leading to the ranking of the efficacy of six selected drugs for patients with the mutations. Our study shows that a personalised clinical decision system can be created by integrating an individual patient’s genomic data at the molecular level within a computational pipeline which ranks the efficacy of binding of particular drugs to variant proteins.
ScienceNature.com

Overlapping regions of Caf20 mediate its interactions with the mRNA-5′cap-binding protein eIF4E and with ribosomes

By interacting with the mRNA 5′ cap, the translation initiation factor eIF4E plays a critical role in selecting mRNAs for protein synthesis in eukaryotic cells. Caf20 is a member of the family of proteins found across eukaryotes termed 4E-BPs, which compete with eIF4G for interaction with eIF4E. Caf20 independently interacts with ribosomes. Thus, Caf20 modulates the mRNA selection process via poorly understood mechanisms. Here we performed unbiased mutagenesis across Caf20 to characterise which regions of Caf20 are important for interaction with eIF4E and with ribosomes. Caf20 binding to eIF4E is entirely dependent on a canonical motif shared with other 4E-BPs. However, binding to ribosomes is weakened by mutations throughout the protein, suggesting an extended binding interface that partially overlaps with the eIF4E-interaction region. By using chemical crosslinking, we identify a potential ribosome interaction region on the ribosome surface that spans both small and large subunits and is close to a known interaction site of eIF3. The function of ribosome binding by Caf20 remains unclear.
HealthMedicalXpress

New approach to understanding bone strength pays dividends for osteoporosis

Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have taken a new approach to understanding how our genes determine the strength of our bones, allowing them to identify several genes not previously known to influence bone density and, ultimately, our risk of fracture. The work offers important insights into...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical predictors of the presence of obstructive sleep apnea in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is much common and associated with worse clinical outcomes in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), however, the diagnosis of OSA in HCM is still insufficient. We aim to investigate the clinical predictors of OSA in a large series of patients with HCM. A total of 589 patients with HCM who underwent sleep evaluations were retrospectively enrolled. Data from clinical characteristics and polysomnography studies were recorded. OSA was present in 346 patients (58.7%). Patients who had OSA were older, more likely to be male and had more clinical comorbidities such as hypertension, atrial fibrillation and cardiac remodeling. Multivariate logistic analyses showed that male, age, body mass index, hypertension and left ventricular outflow tract obstruction were significant factors associated with OSA. The area under the ROC curve (AUC) was 0.78 (95% CI 0.74–0.82; P < 0.001). These factors were also able to identify moderate to severe OSA with an AUC of 0.77 (95% CI 0.73–0.81; P < 0.001). These findings suggest that identifying HCM patients with high risk for OSA is feasible using characteristics from clinical practices and clinicians should have no hesitate to conduct sleep test in these patients.
ChemistryNature.com

Methane-dependent selenate reduction by a bacterial consortium

Methanotrophic microorganisms play a critical role in controlling the flux of methane from natural sediments into the atmosphere. Methanotrophs have been shown to couple the oxidation of methane to the reduction of diverse electron acceptors (e.g., oxygen, sulfate, nitrate, and metal oxides), either independently or in consortia with other microbial partners. Although several studies have reported the phenomenon of methane oxidation linked to selenate reduction, neither the microorganisms involved nor the underlying trophic interaction has been clearly identified. Here, we provide the first detailed evidence for interspecies electron transfer between bacterial populations in a bioreactor community where the reduction of selenate is linked to methane oxidation. Metagenomic and metaproteomic analyses of the community revealed a novel species of Methylocystis as the most abundant methanotroph, which actively expressed proteins for oxygen-dependent methane oxidation and fermentation pathways, but lacked the genetic potential for selenate reduction. Pseudoxanthomonas, Piscinibacter, and Rhodocyclaceae populations appeared to be responsible for the observed selenate reduction using proteins initially annotated as periplasmic nitrate reductases, with fermentation by-products released by the methanotrophs as electron donors. The ability for the annotated nitrate reductases to reduce selenate was confirmed by gene knockout studies in an isolate of Pseudoxanthomonas. Overall, this study provides novel insights into the metabolic flexibility of the aerobic methanotrophs that likely allows them to thrive across natural oxygen gradients, and highlights the potential role for similar microbial consortia in linking methane and other biogeochemical cycles in environments where oxygen is limited.
CancerNature.com

Long non-coding RNA DIO3OS binds to microRNA-130b to restore radiosensitivity in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma by upregulating PAX9

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) ranks as one of the most deadly cancers worldwide due to its aggressive progression and poor treatment response. The long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-microRNA (miRNA)-messenger RNA (mRNA) axis has been highlighted as a potency biomarker for enhancing the radiosensitivity of ESCC. Hence, we investigated the functional mechanism of the lncRNA DIO3OS/miR-130b/PAX9 axis in the radioresistance of ESCC cells. In cell experiments, we altered the miR-130b expression in ESCC cells using mimic or inhibitor to examine its effects on ESCC cell activities in response to 4 Gy irradiation, as well testing the involvement of lncRNA DIO3OS and the transcription factor gene PAX9. Tumor xenograft experiments were then conducted to observe the effect of miR-130b, lncRNA DIO3OS, and PAX9 on the radiosensitivity of ESCC cells in vivo. miR-130b was found to be highly expressed in ESCC. Downregulated miR-130b inhibited proliferation, invasion, and resistance to apoptosis in ESCC cells. LncRNA DIO3OS and PAX9 were downregulated in ESCC. The lncRNA DIO3OS could upregulate PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, which ultimately promoted the radiosensitivity of ESCC in vitro and in vivo. Taken together, lncRNA DIO3OS upregulates the expression of PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, ultimately promoting the radiosensitivity of ESCC.
ScienceNature.com

The long non-coding RNA βFaar regulates islet β-cell function and survival during obesity in mice

Despite obesity being a predisposing factor for pancreatic β-cell dysfunction and loss, the mechanisms underlying its negative effect on insulin-secreting cells remain poorly understood. In this study, we identify an islet-enriched long non-coding RNA (lncRNA), which we name β-cell function and apoptosis regulator (βFaar). βFaar is dramatically downregulated in the islets of the obese mice, and a low level of βFaar is necessary for the development of obesity-associated β-cell dysfunction and apoptosis. Mechanistically, βFaar promote the synthesis and secretion of insulin by upregulating islet-specific genes Ins2, NeuroD1, and Creb1 through sponging miR-138-5p. In addition, using quantitative mass spectrometry, we identify TRAF3IP2 and SMURF1 as interacting proteins that are specifically associated with βFaar. We demonstrate that SMURF1 ubiquitin ligase activity is essential for TRAF3IP2 ubiquitination and activation of NF-κB-mediate β-cell apoptosis. Our experiments provide direct evidence that dysregulated βFaar contributes to the development of obesity-induced β-cell injury and apoptosis.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the chemical space of protein–protein interaction inhibitors through machine learning

Although protein–protein interactions (PPIs) have emerged as the basis of potential new therapeutic approaches, targeting intracellular PPIs with small molecule inhibitors is conventionally considered highly challenging. Driven by increasing research efforts, success rates have increased significantly in recent years. In this study, we analyze the physicochemical properties of 9351 non-redundant inhibitors present in the iPPI-DB and TIMBAL databases to define a computational model for active compounds acting against PPI targets. Principle component analysis (PCA) and k-means clustering were used to identify plausible PPI targets in regions of interest in the active group in the chemical space between active and inactive iPPI compounds. Notably, the uniquely defined active group exhibited distinct differences in activity compared with other active compounds. These results demonstrate that active compounds with regions of interest in the chemical space may be expected to provide insights into potential PPI inhibitors for particular protein targets.
CancerNature.com

KCNN4-mediated Ca/MET/AKT axis is promising for targeted therapy of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

As a member of the potassium calcium-activated channel subfamily, increasing evidence suggests that KCNN4 was associated with malignancies. However, the roles and regulatory mechanisms of KCNN4 in PDAC have been little explored. In this work, we demonstrated that the level of KCNN4 in PDAC was abnormally elevated, and the overexpression of KCNN4 was induced by transcription factor AP-1. KCNN4 was closely correlated with unfavorable clinicopathologic characteristics and poor survival. Functionally, we found that overexpression of KCNN4 promoted PDAC cell proliferation, migration and invasion. Conversely, the knockdown of KCNN4 attenuated the growth and motility of PDAC cells. In addition to these, knockdown of KCNN4 promoted PDAC cell apoptosis and led to cell cycle arrest in the S phase. In mechanistic investigations, RNA-sequence revealed that the MET-mediated AKT axis was essential for KCNN4, encouraging PDAC cell proliferation and migration. Collectively, these findings reveal a function of KCNN4 in PDAC and suggest it’s an attractive therapeutic target and tumor marker. Our studies underscore a better understanding of the biological mechanism of KCNN4 in PDAC and suggest novel strategies for cancer therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Compressive dual-comb spectroscopy

Broadband, high resolution, and rapid measurements of dual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) generate a large amount of data stream. We numerically demonstrate significant data compression of DCS spectra by using a compressive sensing technique. Our numerical simulation shows a compression rate of more than 100 with a 3% error in mole fraction estimation of mid-infrared (MIR) DCS of two molecular species in a broadband (~ 30 THz) and high resolution (~ 115 MHz) condition. We also numerically demonstrate a massively parallel MIR DCS spectrum of 10 different molecular species can be reconstructed with a compression rate of 10.5 with a transmittance error of 0.003 from the original spectrum.
CancerNature.com

Pentraxin 3 is a stromally-derived biomarker for detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), characterized by dense desmoplastic stroma laid down by pancreatic stellate cells (PSC), has no reliable diagnostic biomarkers for timely detection. A multi-center cohort of PDAC patients and controls (chronic pancreatitis, intra-ductal papillary neoplasms, gallstones and otherwise healthy) donated serum in an ethically approved manner. Serum PTX3 above 4.34 ng/mL has a higher sensitivity (86%, 95% confidence interval (CI): 65–97%) and specificity (86%, 95% CI: 79–91%), positive predictive value (97%) and likelihood ratio (6.05), and is superior when compared to serum CA19-9 and CEA for detection of PDAC. In vitro and ex vivo analyses of PTX3, in human PDAC samples, PSCs, cell lines and transgenic mouse model for PDAC, suggest that PTX3 originates from stromal cells, mainly PSC. In activated PSC, PTX3 secretion could be downregulated by rendering PSC quiescent using all-trans-retinoic acid (ATRA). PTX3 organizes hyaluronan in conjunction with tumor necrosis factor-stimulated gene 6 (TSG-6) and facilitates stellate and cancer cell invasion. In SCALOP clinical trial (ISRCTN96169987) testing chemo-radiotherapy without stromal targeting, PTX3 had no prognostic or predictive role. However, in STARPAC clinical trial (NCT03307148), stromal modulation by ATRA even at first dose is accompanied with serum PTX3 response in patients who later go on to demonstrate disease control but not those in whom the disease progresses. PTX3 is a putative stromally-derived biomarker for PDAC which warrants further testing in prospective, larger, multi-center cohorts and within clinical trials targeting stroma.