New survey shows men are more likely to spend more on vacation than women

Slack has released a new global survey of how some workers currently feel about the workplace after more than a year of working from home. Sheela Subramanian, director of Slack’s Future Forum think tank, joined Cheddar to discuss the findings of the research, noting that most knowledge workers are contemplating finding new jobs and think the traditional office life is a thing of the past. "Less than 20 percent of respondents actually want to use the office for focused, solo work, but more than 80 percent want access to an office for in-person collaboration, camaraderie, team building, having fun," Subramanian said. She also noted that her own workplace adopted policy changes to make working hours more flexible based on the data.