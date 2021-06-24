Cancel
Chemistry

High electrochemical and mechanical performance of zinc conducting-based gel polymer electrolytes

By Isala Dueramae, Manunya Okhawilai, Pornnapa Kasemsiri, Hiroshi Uyama
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZinc ionic conducting-based gel polymer electrolytes (GPEs) were fabricated from carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) and three different zinc salts in a mass ratio ranging within 0–30 wt%. The effects of zinc salt and loading level on the structure, thermal, mechanical, mechanical stability, and morphological properties, as well as electrochemical properties of the GPEs films, were symmetrically investigated. The mechanical properties and mechanical stability of CMC were improved with the addition of zinc acetate, zinc sulphate, and zinc triflate, approaching the minimum requirement of a solid state membrane for battery. The maximum ionic conductivity of 2.10 mS cm−1 was achieved with the addition of 15 wt% zinc acetate (ZnA), GPEA15. The supported parameters, indicating the presence of the amorphous region that likely supported Zn2+ movement in the CMC chains, were clearly revealed with the increase in the number of mobile Zn2+ carriers in FT-IR spectra and the magnitude of ionic transference number, the decrease of the enthalpy of fusion in DSC thermogram, and the shifting to lower intensity of 2θ in XRD pattern. The developed CMC/ZnA complex-based GPEs are very promising for their high ionic conductivity as well as good mechanical properties and the ability for long-term utilization in a zinc ion battery.

ChemistryNature.com

Microstructural evidence of the toughening mechanisms of polyurethane reinforced with halloysite nanotubes under high strain-rate tensile loading

In this study, we have investigated the relationship between the spherulitic morphology and the dynamic tensile response of polyurethane reinforced with Halloysite nanotubes (HNTs). The polyurethane prepolymer is partially silane end-capped and filled with only 0.8 wt.% of acid-treated Halloysite nanotubes. The resultant nanocomposite material presents a 35% higher spall strength compared to the neat polyurethane and 21% higher fracture toughness. We show evidence that the HNTs are not the toughening phase in the nanocomposite, but rather it is their influence on the resultant spherulitic structures which alters the polymer microstructure and leads to a tougher dynamic response. Microstructural characterization is performed via Scanning Electron Microscopy, Atomic Force Microscopy and Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopy, and crystallinity examination via X-ray diffraction. The spherulitic structures present a brittle fracture character, while the interspherulitic regions are more ductile and show large deformation. The nanocomposite presents a finer and more rigid spherulitic structure, and a more energy dissipative fracture mechanism characterized by a rougher fracture surface with highly deformed interspherulitic regions.
ChemistryNature.com

High-pressure reversibility in a plastically flexible coordination polymer crystal

Single crystals which exhibit mechanical flexibility are promising materials for advanced technological applications. Before such materials can be used, a detailed understanding of the mechanisms of bending is needed. Using single crystal X-ray diffraction and microfocus Raman spectroscopy, we study in atomic detail the high-pressure response of the plastically flexible coordination polymer [Zn(μ-Cl)2(3,5-dichloropyridine)2]n (1). Contradictory to three-point bending, quasi-hydrostatic compression of (1) is completely reversible, even following compression to over 9 GPa. A structural phase transition is observed at ca. 5 GPa. DFT calculations show this transition to result from the pressure-induced softening of low-frequency vibrations. This phase transition is not observed during three-point-bending. Microfocus synchrotron X-ray diffraction revealed that bending yields significant mosaicity, as opposed to compression. Hence, our studies indicate of overall disparate mechanical responses of bulk flexibility and quasi-hydrostatic compression within the same crystal lattice. We suspect this to be a general feature of plastically bendable materials.
TechnologyNature.com

High-performance flexible nanoscale transistors based on transition metal dichalcogenides

Two-dimensional (2D) semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides could be used to build high-performance flexible electronics. However, flexible field-effect transistors (FETs) based on such materials are typically fabricated with channel lengths on the micrometre scale, not benefitting from the short-channel advantages of 2D materials. Here, we report flexible nanoscale FETs based on 2D semiconductors; these are fabricated by transferring chemical-vapour-deposited transition metal dichalcogenides from rigid growth substrates together with nano-patterned metal contacts, using a polyimide film, which becomes the flexible substrate after release. Transistors based on monolayer molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) are created with channel lengths down to 60 nm and on-state currents up to 470 μA μm−1 at a drain–source voltage of 1 V, which is comparable to the performance of flexible graphene and crystalline silicon FETs. Despite the low thermal conductivity of the flexible substrate, we find that heat spreading through the metal gate and contacts is essential to reach such high current densities. We also show that the approach can be used to create flexible FETs based on molybdenum diselenide (MoSe2) and tungsten diselenide (WSe2).
PhysicsNature.com

The origin of the high electrochemical activity of pseudo-amorphous iridium oxides

Combining high activity and stability, iridium oxide remains the gold standard material for the oxygen evolution reaction in acidic medium for green hydrogen production. The reasons for the higher electroactivity of amorphous iridium oxides compared to their crystalline counterpart is still the matter of an intense debate in the literature and, a comprehensive understanding is needed to optimize its use and allow for the development of water electrolysis. By producing iridium-based mixed oxides using aerosol, we are able to decouple the electronic processes from the structural transformation, i.e. Ir oxidation from IrO2 crystallization, occurring upon calcination. Full characterization using in situ and ex situ X-ray absorption spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, X-ray diffraction and transmission electron microscopy allows to unambiguously attribute their high electrochemical activity to structural features and rules out the iridium oxidation state as a critical parameter. This study indicates that short-range ordering, corresponding to sub-2nm crystal size for our samples, drives the activity independently of the initial oxidation state and composition of the calcined iridium oxides.
ScienceNature.com

The mechanisms of action of Ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2: An evidence-based clinical review article

Considering the urgency of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, detection of various new mutant strains and future potential re-emergence of novel coronaviruses, repurposing of approved drugs such as Ivermectin could be worthy of attention. This evidence-based review article aims to discuss the mechanism of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2 and summarizing the available literature over the years. A schematic of the key cellular and biomolecular interactions between Ivermectin, host cell, and SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 pathogenesis and prevention of complications have been proposed.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrocatalytic performance of NiNHBDC MOF based composites with rGO for methanol oxidation reaction

Present work comprehensively investigated the electrochemical response of Nickel-2 Aminoterephthalic acid Metal–Organic Framework (NiNH2BDC) and its reduced graphitic carbon (rGO) based hybrids for methanol (CH3OH) oxidation reaction (MOR) in an alkaline environment. In a thorough analysis of a solvothermally synthesized Metal–Organic Frameworks (MOFs) and its reduced graphitic carbon-based hybrids, functional groups detection was performed by FTIR, the morphological study by SEM, crystal structure analysis via XRD, and elemental analysis through XPS while electrochemical testing was accomplished by Chronoamperometry (CA), Cyclic Voltametric method (CV), Electrochemically Active Surface Area (EASA), Tafel slope (b), Electron Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), Mass Activity, and roughness factor. Among all the fabricated composites, NiNH2BDC MOF/5 wt% rGO hybrid by possessing an auspicious current density (j) of 267.7 mA/cm2 at 0.699 V (vs Hg/HgO), a Tafel slope value of 60.8 mV dec−1, EASA value of 15.7 cm2, and by exhibiting resistance of 13.26 Ω in a 3 M CH3OH/1 M NaOH solution displays grander electrocatalytic activity as compared to state-of-the-art platinum-based electrocatalysts.
ChemistryNature.com

Weak ferroelectric charge transfer in layer-asymmetric bilayers of 2D semiconductors

In bilayers of two-dimensional semiconductors with stacking arrangements which lack inversion symmetry charge transfer between the layers due to layer-asymmetric interband hybridisation can generate a potential difference between the layers. We analyse bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs)—in particular, \(\hbox {WSe}_2\)—for which we find a substantial stacking-dependent charge transfer, and InSe, for which the charge transfer is found to be negligibly small. The information obtained about TMDs is then used to map potentials generated by the interlayer charge transfer across the moiré superlattice in twistronic bilayers.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning based prediction of lattice thermal conductivity for half-Heusler compounds using atomic information

Half-Heusler compound has drawn attention in a variety of fields as a candidate material for thermoelectric energy conversion and spintronics technology. When the half-Heusler compound is incorporated into the device, the control of high lattice thermal conductivity owing to high crystal symmetry is a challenge for the thermal manager of the device. The calculation for the prediction of lattice thermal conductivity is an important physical parameter for controlling the thermal management of the device. We examined whether lattice thermal conductivity prediction by machine learning was possible on the basis of only the atomic information of constituent elements for thermal conductivity calculated by the density functional theory in various half-Heusler compounds. Consequently, we constructed a machine learning model, which can predict the lattice thermal conductivity with high accuracy from the information of only atomic radius and atomic mass of each site in the half-Heusler type crystal structure. Applying our results, the lattice thermal conductivity for an unknown half-Heusler compound can be immediately predicted. In the future, low-cost and short-time development of new functional materials can be realized, leading to breakthroughs in the search of novel functional materials.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
ChemistryNature.com

n-Type carbon nanotube sheets for high in-plane ZT values in double-doped electron-donating graft copolymers containing diphenylhydrazines

The thermoelectric conversion capabilities and stabilities of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in n-type organic semiconductors are important properties that urgently need improvement for large-scale and low-grade thermal energy applications. Importantly, conventional methods for preparing n-type CNT sheets are disadvantageous because they are incompatible with printing, which is an inherent advantage of organic materials for large-scale applications. Herein, we report the systematic preparation of CNT sheets containing dopant polymers using a drop-casting method that enhances thermoelectric performance and is adaptable to printing. The CNTs exhibit a large, negative Seebeck (S) value that depends on the level of the highest occupied molecular orbital of the dopant polymer, with the optimal poly(N-vinyl-2-pyrrolidone)-poly(vinyl alcohol) graft copolymer (PVP–PVA) providing a large negative S value and a power factor of 289 μW m−1 K−2. The inclusion of 1,2-diphenylhydrazine as a secondary dopant significantly improved the ZT value of the PVP–PVA/CNT from 5.26 × 10−3 for the undoped system to 1.34 × 10−2. Correspondingly, the power factor was ~20% more atmospherically stable after 31 d at room temperature compared to the undoped system. This excellent performance provides new avenues for the development of drop-cast fabricated n-type CNT films without the need for n-doping processes.
ScienceNature.com

Orphan CpG islands amplify poised enhancer regulatory activity and determine target gene responsiveness

CpG islands (CGIs) represent a widespread feature of vertebrate genomes, being associated with ~70% of all gene promoters. CGIs control transcription initiation by conferring nearby promoters with unique chromatin properties. In addition, there are thousands of distal or orphan CGIs (oCGIs) whose functional relevance is barely known. Here we show that oCGIs are an essential component of poised enhancers that augment their long-range regulatory activity and control the responsiveness of their target genes. Using a knock-in strategy in mouse embryonic stem cells, we introduced poised enhancers with or without oCGIs within topologically associating domains harboring genes with different types of promoters. Analysis of the resulting cell lines revealed that oCGIs act as tethering elements that promote the physical and functional communication between poised enhancers and distally located genes, particularly those with large CGI clusters in their promoters. Therefore, by acting as genetic determinants of gene–enhancer compatibility, CGIs can contribute to gene expression control under both physiological and potentially pathological conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Weakening of resistance force by cell–ECM interactions regulate cell migration directionality and pattern formation

Collective migration of epithelial cells is a fundamental process in multicellular pattern formation. As they expand their territory, cells are exposed to various physical forces generated by cell–cell interactions and the surrounding microenvironment. While the physical stress applied by neighbouring cells has been well studied, little is known about how the niches that surround cells are spatio-temporally remodelled to regulate collective cell migration and pattern formation. Here, we analysed how the spatio-temporally remodelled extracellular matrix (ECM) alters the resistance force exerted on cells so that the cells can expand their territory. Multiple microfabrication techniques, optical tweezers, as well as mathematical models were employed to prove the simultaneous construction and breakage of ECM during cellular movement, and to show that this modification of the surrounding environment can guide cellular movement. Furthermore, by artificially remodelling the microenvironment, we showed that the directionality of collective cell migration, as well as the three-dimensional branch pattern formation of lung epithelial cells, can be controlled. Our results thus confirm that active remodelling of cellular microenvironment modulates the physical forces exerted on cells by the ECM, which contributes to the directionality of collective cell migration and consequently, pattern formation.
ChemistryNature.com

Manipulation of hot carrier cooling dynamics in two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites via Rashba band splitting

Hot-carrier cooling processes of perovskite materials are typically described by a single parabolic band model that includes the effects of carrier-phonon scattering, hot phonon bottleneck, and Auger heating. However, little is known (if anything) about the cooling processes in which the spin-degenerate parabolic band splits into two spin-polarized bands, i.e., the Rashba band splitting effect. Here, we investigated the hot-carrier cooling processes for two slightly different compositions of two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites, namely, (3AMP)PbI4 and (4AMP)PbI4 (3AMP = 3-(aminomethyl)piperidinium; 4AMP = 4-(aminomethyl)piperidinium), using a combination of ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy and first-principles calculations. In (4AMP)PbI4, upon Rashba band splitting, the spin-dependent scattering of hot electrons is responsible for accelerating hot-carrier cooling at longer delays. Importantly, the hot-carrier cooling of (4AMP)PbI4 can be extended by manipulating the spin state of the hot carriers. Our findings suggest a new approach for prolonging hot-carrier cooling in hybrid perovskites, which is conducive to further improving the performance of hot-carrier-based optoelectronic and spintronic devices.
ChemistryNature.com

Controllable quantum point junction on the surface of an antiferromagnetic topological insulator

Engineering and manipulation of unidirectional channels has been achieved in quantum Hall systems, leading to the construction of electron interferometers and proposals for low-power electronics and quantum information science applications. However, to fully control the mixing and interference of edge-state wave functions, one needs stable and tunable junctions. Encouraged by recent material candidates, here we propose to achieve this using an antiferromagnetic topological insulator that supports two distinct types of gapless unidirectional channels, one from antiferromagnetic domain walls and the other from single-height steps. Their distinct geometric nature allows them to intersect robustly to form quantum point junctions, which then enables their control by magnetic and electrostatic local probes. We show how the existence of stable and tunable junctions, the intrinsic magnetism and the potential for higher-temperature performance make antiferromagnetic topological insulators a promising platform for electron quantum optics and microelectronic applications.
ChemistryNature.com

Tuning of lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst

Developing efficient and low-cost electrocatalysts for oxygen evolution reaction is crucial in realizing practical energy systems for sustainable fuel production and energy storage from renewable energy sources. However, the inherent linear scaling relation for most catalytic materials imposes a theoretical overpotential ceiling, limiting the development of efficient electrocatalysts. Herein, using modeled NaxMn3O7 materials, we report an effective strategy to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst through tuning both lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation via alkali metal ion mediation. Specifically, the number of Na+ is linked with lattice oxygen reactivity, which is determined by the number of oxygen hole in oxygen lone-pair states formed by native Mn vacancies, governing the barrier symmetry between O–H bond cleavage and O–O bond formation. On the other hand, the presence of Na+ could have specific noncovalent interaction with pendant oxygen in *OOH to overcome the limitation from linear scaling relation, reducing the overpotential ceiling. Combining in situ spectroscopy-based characterization with first-principles calculations, we demonstrate that an intermediate level of Na+ mediation (NaMn3O7) exhibits the optimum oxygen evolution activity. This work provides a new rational recipe to develop highly efficient catalyst towards water oxidation or other oxidative reactions through tuning lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation.
ScienceNature.com

MADS1 maintains barley spike morphology at high ambient temperatures

Temperature stresses affect plant phenotypic diversity. The developmental stability of the inflorescence, required for reproductive success, is tightly regulated by the interplay of genetic and environmental factors. However, the mechanisms underpinning how plant inflorescence architecture responds to temperature are largely unknown. We demonstrate that the barley SEPALLATA MADS-box protein HvMADS1 is responsible for maintaining an unbranched spike architecture at high temperatures, while the loss-of-function mutant forms a branched inflorescence-like structure. HvMADS1 exhibits increased binding to target promoters via A-tract CArG-box motifs, which change conformation with temperature. Target genes for high-temperature-dependent HvMADS1 activation are predominantly associated with inflorescence differentiation and phytohormone signalling. HvMADS1 directly regulates the cytokinin-degrading enzyme HvCKX3 to integrate temperature response and cytokinin homeostasis, which is required to repress meristem cell cycle/division. Our findings reveal a mechanism by which genetic factors direct plant thermomorphogenesis, extending the recognized role of plant MADS-box proteins in floral development.
WildlifeNature.com

A species-specific functional module controls formation of pollen apertures

Pollen apertures are an interesting model for the formation of specialized plasma-membrane domains. The plant-specific protein INP1 serves as a key aperture factor in such distantly related species as Arabidopsis, rice and maize. Although INP1 orthologues probably play similar roles throughout flowering plants, they show substantial sequence divergence and often cannot substitute for each other, suggesting that INP1 might require species-specific partners. Here, we present a new aperture factor, INP2, which satisfies the criteria for being a species-specific partner for INP1. Both INP proteins display similar structural features, including the plant-specific DOG1 domain, similar patterns of expression and mutant phenotypes, as well as signs of co-evolution. These proteins interact with each other in a species-specific manner and can restore apertures in a heterologous system when both are expressed but not when expressed individually. Our findings suggest that the INP proteins form a species-specific functional module that underlies formation of pollen apertures.
PhysicsNature.com

Interfacial coupling effect of CrO on the magnetic properties of FeGa thin films

Here it is investigated the effect of the antiferromagnet Cr2O3 on the magnetic properties of ferromagnetic Fe72Ga28 thin films. Sputtered Fe72Ga28 layers have their magnetization in the sample plane with a magnetic fluctuation that gives rise to magnetic ripple. In order to turn its magnetization into the out of plane (OOP) direction, it has been magnetically coupled with Cr2O3 that has magnetic moments along the c-axis, that is the perpendicular direction when properly aligned. Cr2O3 has been obtained from Cr oxidation, whereas Fe72Ga28 has been deposited on top of it by sputtering in the ballistic regime. Although a uniaxial in-plane magnetic anisotropy is expected for Fe72Ga28 thickness above 100 nm, the interfacial coupling with Cr2O3 prevents this anisotropy. The formation of stripe domains in Fe72Ga28 above a critical thickness reveals the enhancement of the out of plane component of the Fe72Ga28 magnetization with respect to uncoupled layers. Due to the interface coupling, the Fe72Ga28 magnetization turns into the out-of-plane direction as its thickness is gradually reduced, and a perpendicular magnetic anisotropy of 3·106 erg·cm−3 is inferred from experimental results. Eventually, the coupling between Cr2O3 and Fe72Ga28 promotes an exchange-bias effect that has been well fitted by means of the random field model.
ScienceNature.com

Real-time multi-angle projection imaging of biological dynamics

We introduce a cost-effective and easily implementable scan unit that converts any camera-based microscope with optical sectioning capability into a multi-angle projection imaging system. Projection imaging reduces data overhead and accelerates imaging by a factor of >100, while also allowing users to readily view biological phenomena of interest from multiple perspectives on the fly. By rapidly interrogating the sample from just two perspectives, our method also enables real-time stereoscopic imaging and three-dimensional particle localization. We demonstrate projection imaging with spinning disk confocal, lattice light-sheet, multidirectional illumination light-sheet and oblique plane microscopes on specimens that range from organelles in single cells to the vasculature of a zebrafish embryo. Furthermore, we leverage our projection method to rapidly image cancer cell morphodynamics and calcium signaling in cultured neurons at rates up to 119 Hz as well as to simultaneously image orthogonal views of a beating embryonic zebrafish heart.
ChemistryNature.com

Solvent-free microwave synthesis of ultra-small Ru-MoC@CNT with strong metal-support interaction for industrial hydrogen evolution

Exploring a simple, fast, solvent-free synthetic method for large-scale preparation of cheap, highly active electrocatalysts for industrial hydrogen evolution reaction is one of the most promising work today. In this work, a simple, fast and solvent-free microwave pyrolysis method is used to synthesize ultra-small (3.5 nm) Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst with heterogeneous structure and strong metal-support interaction in one step. The Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst only exhibits an overpotential of 15 mV at a current density of 10 mA cm−2, and exhibits a large turnover frequency value up to 21.9 s−1 under an overpotential of 100 mV in 1.0 M KOH. In addition, this catalyst can reach high current densities of 500 mA cm−2 and 1000 mA cm−2 at low overpotentials of 56 mV and 78 mV respectively, and it displays high stability of 1000 h. This work provides a feasible way for the reasonable design of other large-scale production catalysts.