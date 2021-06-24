Dailey pleased with UConn women's summer progress

UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey, center, talks with players during the second half of a college basketball game against High Point in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Eric Gay

CROMWELL — Chris Dailey spent part of Wednesday morning at a UConn women’s basketball team workout in Storrs.

She wasn’t sure as she prepared to tee off which part of her day would be better. But that the Huskies were together was a great way to get it started.

“Last June at this time there was a lot of uncertainty about when or if we would even be back on campus,” Dailey said. “Having the opportunity to be back and in school and having the freshmen on campus and with Dorka (Juhasz) as a transfer has been great. We’ve done a lot of individual work and that’s going to really help us down the road.”

The COVID-19 pandemic kept the Huskies off campus until late July a year ago.

This year the summer session has been normal. The players arrived Memorial Day weekend for classes and they’ll be in Storrs through next week before heading home till the beginning of fall semester classes.

The only player not on campus is sophomore Aaliyah Edwards, who’s been with Team Canada and recently helped it to a fourth-place finish at FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“It’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun,” Dailey said. “We’ve gone back and spent more time on individual skills. We’ve done team stuff, too, but definitely a lot of time on individual improvement. I think we’ll see the benefits provided our players continue to work the rest of the summer.”

UConn returns its starting lineup, including reigning national Player of the Year Paige Bueckers, from a 28-2 team that swept the Big East regular season and tournament titles and advanced to its 13th consecutive NCAA Final Four. The Huskies’ bid for a 12th national championship ended with a loss to Arizona in the semifinals. It was the fourth consecutive tournament that they were eliminated a win short of playing for the title.

Could that add extra fuel to UConn’s fire?

“They were home a lot longer for this stretch than normal,” Dailey said. “They went home in April. They were anxious to get back. Whether losing to Arizona is motivation, sometimes players have short memories. But hopefully that feeling will stick with them. Not so much that we lost but what we need to do when we get back in that position so there’s a different outcome.”

Bueckers is doing rehabilitation after having surgery on her right ankle on April 30. She is expected to be ready for the start of preseason workouts in the fall.

“She’s good, Paige is Paige,” Dailey said. “Whether she’s injured or not, Paige is Paige.”

UConn welcomes Juhasz, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, along with freshmen Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme, and Amari DeBerry. The fourth recruit from the Class of 2021, Saylor Poffenbarger, enrolled in January after her high school season was canceled and played in 12 games for the Huskies.

The newcomers are making an impression.

“They’ve all had their moments,” Dailey said. “Caroline reminds me of Carla Berube. I don’t think she’ said four words in four weeks, at least not to the coaches, probably to the players. She’s quiet, but maybe a quiet assassin. Azzi is a worker. Every time she misses a shot I’m surprised. Amari has some skills and Saylor is coming off an injury so she hasn’t been able to do as much.

“They are bringing a good energy. Having that many young players ... And Dorka, it’s nice having a new player with three years of college experience.”

The Huskies will play 20 Big East games. They have two openings in their non-league schedule that currently has home games with Notre Dame and Tennessee, games at South Carolina and at Oregon, a game against Louisville at Mohegan Sun Arena, and three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis Thanksgiving week.

Tokyo-bound

Sixteen players will represent Team USA in five-on-five and three-on-three women’s basketball play at the Olympic Games next month.

Seven are from UConn.

Former Huskies All-Americans Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle) and Stefanie Dolson (Chicago) will take part in the inaugural 3x3 Olympic event in Tokyo. They will be joined on the squad by Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas) and Allisha Gray (Dallas). The four qualified Team USA for the Games last month by finishing in the top three of a tournament in Austria.

“Getting that call, that’s kind of when it sunk in,” Samuelson said. “We were there, we qualified, but getting the call saying you’re going to Tokyo was pretty amazing.”

Samuelson has had previous success at 3x3 having won gold at the FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup and the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. She’d like to add to her collection.

“That’s the goal,” Samuelson said. “I think everyone that gets the opportunity, you always want to dream big, think big, that you have the chance to do that. But 3x3 is a difficult game. It’s short, it’s difficult to win and dominate it. So for us, we really have to be ready every single game. We can’t take anything lightly.”

On Monday, five ex-Huskies were chosen to the 12-player 5x5 team.

Sue Bird (Seattle) and Diana Tauarsi (Phoenix) will be making their fifth Olympic appearance while it will be the third for Tina Charles (Washington), the second for Breanna Stewart (Seattle), and the first for Napheesa Collier (Minnesota).

“They’re all consummate professionals,” Dailey said. “D and Sue have been doing this for a long time. It feels like Stewie has and Tina, too. It’s nice to have a fresh face and Napheesa has earned it. She’s had terrific years in the WNBA and she’ll give them a different kind of forward.”

The 3x3 competition begins July 24 with 5x5 play starting July 26.

Unrivaled

Dailey’s professional partner Wednesday was Maverick McNealy, a 2018 Stanford graduate. That he is from one of UConn women’s top rivals didn’t escape Dailey’s notice.

“They weren’t thinking,” Dailey said with a smile. "It’s OK. He knows Lou’s sister, Karlie, so I’m looking forward to having a good day.”