Interactions between large molecules pose a puzzle for reference quantum mechanical methods

By Yasmine S. Al-Hamdani, Péter R. Nagy, Andrea Zen, Dennis Barton, Mihály Kállay, Jan Gerit Brandenburg, Alexandre Tkatchenko
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum-mechanical methods are used for understanding molecular interactions throughout the natural sciences. Quantum diffusion Monte Carlo (DMC) and coupled cluster with single, double, and perturbative triple excitations [CCSD(T)] are state-of-the-art trusted wavefunction methods that have been shown to yield accurate interaction energies for small organic molecules. These methods provide valuable reference information for widely-used semi-empirical and machine learning potentials, especially where experimental information is scarce. However, agreement for systems beyond small molecules is a crucial remaining milestone for cementing the benchmark accuracy of these methods. We show that CCSD(T) and DMC interaction energies are not consistent for a set of polarizable supramolecules. Whilst there is agreement for some of the complexes, in a few key systems disagreements of up to 8 kcal mol−1 remain. These findings thus indicate that more caution is required when aiming at reproducible non-covalent interactions between extended molecules.

www.nature.com
