Yamaha to offer Bluetooth connectivity on all its two-wheelers in India. Yamaha Motor India is set to introduce Bluetooth connectivity options for all of its products on sale in the country. The announcement was made during the launch of the new Yamaha FZ-X by Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India. The recently launched Yamaha FZ-X and updated RayZR and Fascino scooters already have Bluetooth connectivity with the FZS-FI range. Other models like the MT-15, R15 and the 250 cc range will soon benefit from Bluetooth. The launch schedule for the other Bluetooth-enabled models in the Yamaha lineup has not yet been revealed.