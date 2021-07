Sunday's round-up As the County Championship resumed for two July rounds, setting the scene for the autumnal divisional split, Devon Conway debuted like only he can. The New Zealander tucked into 88 runs in his first Championship innings for Somerset before being bowled by Leicestershire’s Callum Parkinson as the hosts luxuriated in a first-innings partnership of 143 at Taunton, with Steven Davies scoring 65. Things fell away after Conway’s dismissal and by stumps Somerset had slipped to 242-7.