Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Calm Before the Storm | Daily Brew

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a quiet time around the league. Players and coaches are taking a break for a few weeks before Training Camp gets cranked up and they really embark on the 2021 journey. I'm sure the players are working out like gangbusters still. There's no way they can go from a nine week offseason program to a full regimen of couch-sitting, pizza-eating and Netflix-watching. But it's probably good to unplug at least a little bit and get their minds and bodies ready for the five-plus month grind that awaits them.

www.thedallasnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Preseason Games#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLhoustontexans.com

Preseason Games – A Big Plus | Daily Brew

When the Texans gather again for Training Camp in six weeks, they'll be able to get ready for something no NFL team took part in last season – preseason games. Coach David Culley told Texans Radio it's especially significant for his team, with so many new players, to have the chance to play together before the regular season starts.
NFLallfans.co

The Texans To-Do List | Daily Brew

The Texans suit up to play for real, for real on September 12th against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s 87 days to the day of this article being posted. Prior to that Sunday noon kickoff, the Texans have a few things to do so I sat down to construct the Texans To-Do list between now and then.
houstontexans.com

What Phillip Lindsay wants to bring to Texans ground game | Daily Brew

After signing with the Houston Texans in free agency, Phillip Lindsay is looking forward to a fresh start and making an impact on offense. In his first two NFL seasons, the Pro Bowl running back put up back put up back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Denver Broncos. "If you...
NFLhoustontexans.com

"Big things" Expected of Charles Omenihu in 2021 | Daily Brew

Charles Omenihu can do a lot of things. In 2021, the Texans expect him to do big things. The defensive lineman enters his third NFL season, and doesn't shy away from the expectations. He and the club wrapped up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) recently. Sandwiched around OTAs, the former University of Texas Longhorn has worked out in Austin. The 6-foot-5 inch, 280-pounder can play multiple positions along the defensive front, and his position coach Bobby King explained why.
NFLthedallasnews.net

Texans Punter Brings Versatility, Power to Kicking Game | Daily Brew

Cameron Johnston may be a long way from his hometown of Geelong, Australia, but the fourth-year punter has found a home with the Houston Texans. A former Melbourne pro footballer, Johnston found a path to the NFL with his training and powerful leg. On March 30, the Texans signed Johnston as a free agent.
NFLchatsports.com

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: T.J. Carter, Demarcus Christmas, Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.
NFLchatsports.com

Forgotten Falcons: Mick Luckhurst

Long before Younghoe Koo took the NFL by storm, well before Matt Bryant easily broke the franchise scoring record, and a full decade-plus before Morten Andersen grabbed the crown as greatest kicker in team history, Mick Luckhurst was the guy. The British-born kicker spent seven seasons in Atlanta in the 1980s and became the franchise’s leading scorer before he hung up his cleats, a mark he held until 2000, when Andersen surpassed him.
NFLhoustontexans.com

John Harris ranks top Texans alternative uniform combinations | Daily Brew

On Thursday, the NFL approved a measure that got me thinking about the Texans, of course. The NFL, essentially, rescinded a rule that said that teams could only use "one helmet" during an NFL season. The rule was originally put back in place in 2013 as a safety measurement and if any of you old schoolers like me remember breaking in a football helmet, it's h-e-double hockey sticks to break in a helmet.
NFLPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

NFL to Allow Throwback Helmets Starting in 2022

The National Football League has sometimes been a little slow to change policies, but when it comes to changing policies in the name of potentially making more money, they tend to be a little more expeditious. Last week, the NFL announced that they would be changing their equipment rules and...
NFLchatsports.com

Florida Gators: 3 former Gators ready for a breakout NFL season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 10: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints runs onto the field ahead of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Late July is...
NFLchatsports.com

90 players in 90 days: Cornerback Olaijah Griffin

The Buffalo Bills hit the equivalent of UDFA gold in 2018 when they signed Levi Wallace to a contract. Wallace may not be a star player, but to go from a walk-on at Alabama to an undrafted free-agent signing in the NFL, to a legitimate professional starter is an impressive feat. It’s certainly not the normal career arc for undrafted players, who rarely make much impact early in their time in the league.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Justin Fields-Allen Robinson will define Chicago Bears offense in 2021

Entering 2021, there are multiple factors that will define the Chicago Bears season but the connection between wide receiver Allen Robinson and rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be a major storyline. As Fields enters his first season in Chicago, Robinson is entering year four, which could also be his last should the Bears not sign him to a contract extension.
NFLhoustontexans.com

Laremy Tunsil a "gifted" part of Texans O-line | Daily Brew

In an offseason of change, the Texans offensive line has at least one player who's face will be familiar in 2021: Laremy Tunsil. The left tackle, who's been selected to the last two Pro Bowls, might see all four spots to the right of him featuring new starters this fall. But offensive line coach James Campen is thankful Tunsil is still holding things down on the left edge for Houston.
MLSchatsports.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin speaks before Columbus game

With Jose ‘El Brujo’ Martinez away with the Venezuelan national team for the Copa America and midfielders Daniel Gazdag and Anthony Fontana injured for Wednesday’s game, Curtin will look to younger players to step up. Sitting one point behind the Union, Columbus comes into Philadelphia off an emotional 2-0 home...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Are Things Really Different for the Detroit Lions?

One of the biggest factors keeping a segment of Detroit Lions supporters from truly buying in has been the constant letdowns and disappointments. Despite a new front office and coaching staff, it is reasonable to expect many to hesitate prior to letting their guard down yet again. Former Lions offensive...
NBALas Vegas Herald

Storm, Aces look to get back on track in premiere matchup

When the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces meet Sunday in Las Vegas, it will be more than a matchup of the WNBA's two best teams. It will also be a clash of teams looking to bounce back from dramatic setbacks. Las Vegas (10-4) dropped a 90-89 overtime decision Friday...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Former Washington Football Team Player Found Dead

2021 has been without question the worst year for professional athletes. It seems that this has been a record year for athletes passing away, whether it be the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL. This time, tragedy has struck the Washington Football Team. It was announced just a little while ago...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Linebackers Depth Chart: Post OTAs

Now that OTAs are over the next event we are set to look forward to is training camp. The depth chart will officially be set for the start of training camp. Of course, shifting can and will occur, but we will get to see who runs with what team for the first time.