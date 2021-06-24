Calm Before the Storm | Daily Brew

This is a quiet time around the league. Players and coaches are taking a break for a few weeks before Training Camp gets cranked up and they really embark on the 2021 journey. I'm sure the players are working out like gangbusters still. There's no way they can go from a nine week offseason program to a full regimen of couch-sitting, pizza-eating and Netflix-watching. But it's probably good to unplug at least a little bit and get their minds and bodies ready for the five-plus month grind that awaits them.