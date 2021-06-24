Cancel
Physics

Anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorene heterostructures

By Shilong Zhao, Erqing Wang, Ebru Alime Üzer, Shuaifei Guo, Ruishi Qi, Junyang Tan, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Tom Nilges, Peng Gao, Yuanbo Zhang, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu, Xiaolong Zou, Feng Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoiré superlattices of van der Waals heterostructures provide a powerful way to engineer electronic structures of two-dimensional materials. Many novel quantum phenomena have emerged in graphene and transition metal dichalcogenide moiré systems. Twisted phosphorene offers another attractive system to explore moiré physics because phosphorene features an anisotropic rectangular lattice, different from isotropic hexagonal lattices previously reported. Here we report emerging anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorenes. The optical resonances in phosphorene moiré superlattice depend sensitively on twist angle and are completely different from those in the constitute monolayer and bilayer phosphorene even for a twist angle as large as 19°. Our calculations reveal that the Γ-point direct bandgap and the rectangular lattice of phosphorene give rise to the remarkably strong moiré physics in large-twist-angle phosphorene heterostructures. This work highlights fresh opportunities to explore moiré physics in phosphorene and other van der Waals heterostructures with different lattice configurations.

www.nature.com
#Science And Technology#Bilayer#Optical Properties##Abc#Tmdc#Ws2 Wse29#Mose2#Brillouin#Dft#Pdms
