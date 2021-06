Concrete and brick pavers can play a significant role in the curb appeal and value of your home, making it look opulent and beautiful. But that’s only true when those pavers are well cared for. So it’s important for you to take the steps necessary to keep them looking pretty, and the first step is keeping them clean to maintain their beauty. This is easily done through cleaning them weekly yourself, and making sure to hire us at least once a year to pressure wash them.