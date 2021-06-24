Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Flow-induced surface crystallization of granular particles in cylindrical confinement

By Sheng Zhang, Ping Lin, Mengke Wang, Jiang-feng Wan, Yi Peng, Lei Yang, Meiying Hou
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interesting phenomenon that a layer of crystallized shell formed at the container wall during an orifice flow in a cylinder is observed experimentally and is investigated in DEM simulation. Different from shear or vibration driven granular crystallization, our simulation shows during the flow the shell layer is formed spontaneously from stagnant zone at the base and grows at a constant rate to the top with no external drive. Roughness of the shell surface is defined as a standard deviation of the surface height and its development is found to disobey existed growth models. The growth rate of the shell is found linearly proportional to the flow rate. This shell is static and served as a rough wall in an orifice flow with frictionless sidewall, which changes the flow profiles and its stress properties, and in turn guarantees a constant flow rate.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particle Physics#Confinement#Ind#Dem#Staron Et Al#Navier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
ScienceAPS physics

Mechanism of anomalous sinking of an intruder in a granular packing close to incipient fluidization

Objects released into a granular packing close to incipient fluidization may float or sink depending on their density. Contrary to intuition, Oshitani et al. [Phys. Rev. Lett. 116, 068001 (2016)] reported that under certain conditions, a lighter sphere can sink further and slower than a heavier one. While this phenomenon has been attributed to a local fluidization around the sinking sphere, its physical mechanisms have not yet been understood. Here, we studied this intriguing phenomenon using both magnetic resonance imaging and discrete particle simulation. Our findings suggest that local fluidization around the sinking sphere and the formation and detachment of gas bubbles play a critical role in driving this anomaly. An analysis of forces acting on the intruder revealed that the upward-directed fluid force acting on a sphere is almost fully counterbalanced by the sum of the net contact forces and the gravitational force acting downward, when the sphere density is close to the bulk density of the granular packing (
ChemistryNature.com

3D monitoring of the surface slippage effect on micro-particle sedimentation by digital holographic microscopy

In several phenomena in biology and industry, it is required to understand the comprehensive behavior of sedimenting micro-particles in fluids. Here, we use the numerical refocusing feature of digital holographic microscopy (DHM) to investigate the slippage effect on micro-particle sedimentation near a flat wall. DHM provides quantitative phase contrast and three-dimensional (3D) imaging in arbitrary time scales, which suggests it as an elegant approach to investigate various phenomena, including dynamic behavior of colloids. 3D information is obtained by post-processing of the recorded digital holograms. Through analysis of 3D trajectories and velocities of multiple sedimenting micro-particles, we show that proximity to flat walls of higher slip lengths causes faster sedimentation. The effect depends on the ratio of the particle size to (1) the slip length and (2) its distance to the wall. We corroborate our experimental findings by a theoretical model which considers both the proximity and the particle interaction to a wall of different hydrophobicity in the hydrodynamic forces.
ScienceNature.com

Mixed convection flow along a curved surface in the presence of exothermic catalytic chemical reaction

In the current study, the attention is paid on the phenomena of mixed convection flow under the effect of exothermic catalytic chemical reaction along the curved surface. The proposed problem is modeled in nonlinear coupled partial differential equations. In keeping view the principle of homogeneity the dimensional flow model is transformed into dimensionless by using an appropriate scaling. This well arranged form of equations is then discretized with the aid of finite difference method for the numerical solution. The solutions of the considered model are estimated and displayed in the graphs. Here, in the contemporary study variables of physical significance such as velocity profile, temperature distribution and mass concentration are encountered efficiently. The incorporated pertinent dimensionless numbers that is body shape parameter, mixed convection parameter, modified mixed convection parameter, Prandtle number, exothermic parameter, chemical reaction parameter, temperature relative parameter, dimensionless activation energy parameter, and Schmidt number for which variations in the concentrated physical variables are estimated and presented in graphical way. For each boundary conditions computations are performed along the curved surface for different body shape parameter (n) values range from 0 up to 0.5; the obtained results satisfied by the boundary conditions. The velocity profile becomes increasingly more significant for n equal to 1 and due to the uniformly heated surface temperature profile and mass concentration are uniformly distributed.
SciencePhys.org

Measuring the elimination of plastic particles from the body in mice

The accumulation of micro- and nanoplastics in the environment continues at an alarming rate. A radiolabelling technique developed at the University of Helsinki made it possible to monitor the movement and accumulation of plastics in the mouse body, as well as their elimination from it. Postdoctoral Researcher Outi Keinänen from...
ScienceNature.com

Directivity enhancement of a cylindrical wire antenna by a graded index dielectric shell designed using strictly conformal transformation optics

A transformation-optical method is presented to enhance the directivity of a cylindrical wire antenna by using an all-dielectric graded index medium. The strictly conformal mapping between two doubly connected virtual and physical domains is established numerically. Multiple directive beams are produced, providing directive emission. The state-of-the-art optical path rescaling method is employed to mitigate the superluminal regions. The resulting transformation medium is all-dielectric and nondispersive, which can provide broadband functionality and facilitate the realization of the device using available fabrication technologies. The realization of the device is demonstrated by dielectric perforation based on the effective medium theory. The device’s functionality is verified by carrying out both ray-tracing and full-wave simulations using finite-element-based software COMSOL Multiphysics.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrocatalyst nanoparticles go with the flow

Electric current is now shown to induce movement of the atoms in electrocatalyst nanoparticles, leading to morphological changes and performance degradation. This electromigration effect needs to be taken into account when designing nanostructured catalysts for electrochemical devices. Electrochemical generation of valuable chemical compounds — for example, by hydrogen evolution reactions...
Engineeringsciencecodex.com

Sound-induced electric fields control the tiniest particles

Engineers at Duke University have devised a system for manipulating particles approaching the miniscule 2.5 nanometer diameter of DNA using sound-induced electric fields. Dubbed "acoustoelectronic nanotweezers," the approach provides a label-free, dynamically controllable method of moving and trapping nanoparticles over a large area. The technology holds promise for applications in the fields ranging from condensed matter physics to biomedicine.
ScienceNature.com

Study on the average speed of particles from a particle swarm derived from a stationary particle swarm

It has been more than 100 years since the advent of special relativity, but the reasons behind the related phenomena are still unknown. This article aims to inspire people to think about such problems. With the help of Mathematica software, I have proven the following problem by means of statistics: In 3-dimensional Euclidean space, for point particles whose speeds are c and whose directions are uniformly distributed in space (assuming these particles’ reference system is \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\), if their average velocity is 0), when some particles (assuming their reference system is \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\)), as a particle swarm, move in a certain direction with a group speed u (i.e., the norm of the average velocity) relative to \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\), their (or the sub-particle swarm’s) average speed relative to \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\) is slower than that of particles (or the same scale sub-particle swarm) in \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\) relative to \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\). The degree of slowing depends on the speed u of \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\) and accords with the quantitative relationship described by the Lorentz factor \(\frac{c}{\sqrt{c^2-u^2}}\). Base on this conclusion, I have deduced the speed distribution of particles in \(\mathcal {R}_{u}\) when observing from \(\mathcal {R}_{0}\).
ScienceEurekAlert

Particles with 'eyes' allow a closer look at rotational dynamics

Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo. Tokyo, Japan - Colloids--mixtures of particles made from one substance, dispersed in another substance--crop up in numerous areas of everyday life, including cosmetics, food and dyes, and form important systems within our bodies. Understanding the behavior of colloids therefore has wide-ranging implications, yet investigating the rotation of spherical particles has been challenging. Now, an international team including researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science has created particles with an off-center core or "eye" that can be tracked using microscopy. Their findings are published in Physical Review X.
ScienceAPS physics

Inertial migration of a non-neutrally buoyant particle in a linear shear flow with thermal convection

We perform numerical simulations on inertial migration of a non-neutrally buoyant particle with a density ratio of 0.98–1.02 in a linear shear flow dominated channel with a Reynolds number up to 500 in the presence of thermal convection using a double-population lattice Boltzmann method. It is found that under the isothermal condition, the particle with a larger density difference from the fluid will either settle to the bottom of the channel or float to the top of the channel, while the particle with a smaller particle-fluid density difference remains suspended in the channel due to the inertial lift force. The presence of thermal convection (characterized by the Grashof number.
Computerstechxplore.com

Speeding up machine learning for particle physics

Machine learning is everywhere. For example, it's how Spotify gives you suggestions of what to listen to next or how Siri answers your questions. And it's used in particle physics too, from theoretical calculations to data analysis. Now a team including researchers from CERN and Google has come up with a new method to speed up deep neural networks—a form of machine-learning algorithms—for selecting proton–proton collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for further analysis. The technique, described in a paper just published in Nature Machine Intelligence, could also be used beyond particle physics.
Sciencearxiv.org

Benchmarking Exercises for Granular Flows

For the 2007 International Forum on Landslide Disaster Management framework, our team performed several numerical simulations on both theoretical and natural cases of granular flows. The objective was to figure out the ability and the limits of our numerical model in terms of reproduction and prediction. Our benchmarking exercises show that for almost all the cases, the model we use is able to reproduce observations at the field scale. Calibrated friction angles are almost similar to that used in other models and the shape of the final deposits is in good agreement with observation. However, as it is tricky to compare the dynamics of natural cases, these exercises do not allow us to highlight the good ability to reproduce the behavior of natural landslides. Nevertheless, by comparing with analytical solution, we show that our model presents very low numerical dissipation due to the discretization and to the numerical scheme used. Finally, in terms of mitigation and prediction, the different friction angles used for each cases figure out the limits of using such model as long as constitutive equations for granular media are not known.
Sciencearxiv.org

Overload wave-memory induces amnesia of a self-propelled particle

Information storage, for short "memory", is a key element of autonomous, out-of-equilibrium dynamics, in particular in biological entities. In synthetic active matter, however, the implementation of internal memory in agents is often limited or even absent. As a consequence, most of the investigations in the field of active matter had no choice but to ignore the influence of memory on the dynamics of these systems. We take here the opportunity to explore this question by leveraging one of the very few experimental physical system in which memory can be described in terms of a single and most importantly tunable scalar quantity. Here we consider a particle propelled at a fluid interface by self-generated stationary waves. The amount of souvenirs stored in the wave-memory field can be tuned, allowing for a throughout investigation of the properties of this memory-driven dynamics. We show numerically and experimentally that the accumulation of information in the wave field induces the loss of long-range time correlations. The dynamics can then be described by a memory-less process. We rationalize the resulting statistical behavior by defining an effective temperature for the particle dynamics and by evidencing a minimization principle for the wave field.
ScienceNature.com

A Golgi-derived vesicle potentiates PtdIns4P to PtdIns3P conversion for endosome fission

Endosome fission is essential for cargo sorting and targeting in the endosomal system. However, whether organelles other than the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) participate in endosome fission through membrane contacts is unknown. Here, we characterize a Golgi-derived vesicle, the SEC14L2 compartment, that plays a unique role in facilitating endosome fission through ternary contacts with endosomes and the ER. Localized to the ER-mediated endosome fission site, the phosphatidylinositol transfer protein SEC14L2 promotes phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) to phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) conversion before endosome fission. In the absence of SEC14L2, endosome fission is attenuated and more enlarged endosomes arise due to endosomal accumulation of PtdIns4P and reduction in PtdIns3P. Collectively, our data suggest roles of the Golgi network in ER-associated endosome fission and a mechanism involving ER–endosome contacts in the regulation of endosomal phosphoinositide conversion.
ScienceNature.com

c-Met enforces proinflammatory and migratory features of human activated CD4 T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.
ChemistryNature.com

Weak ferroelectric charge transfer in layer-asymmetric bilayers of 2D semiconductors

In bilayers of two-dimensional semiconductors with stacking arrangements which lack inversion symmetry charge transfer between the layers due to layer-asymmetric interband hybridisation can generate a potential difference between the layers. We analyse bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs)—in particular, \(\hbox {WSe}_2\)—for which we find a substantial stacking-dependent charge transfer, and InSe, for which the charge transfer is found to be negligibly small. The information obtained about TMDs is then used to map potentials generated by the interlayer charge transfer across the moiré superlattice in twistronic bilayers.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.