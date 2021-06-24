Cancel
Chemistry

Diversity-oriented synthesis of nanographenes enabled by dearomative annulative π-extension

By Wataru Matsuoka, Hideto Ito, David Sarlah, Kenichiro Itami
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanographenes and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are among the most important classes of compounds, with potential applications in nearly all areas of science and technology. While the theoretically possible number of nanographene structures is extraordinary, most of these molecules remain synthetically out of reach due to a lack of programmable and diversity-oriented synthetic methods, and their potentially huge structure-property diversity has not been fully exploited. Herein we report a diversity-oriented, growth-from-template synthesis of nanographenes enabled by iterative annulative π-extension (APEX) reactions from small PAH starting materials. The developed dearomative annulative π-extension (DAPEX) reaction enables π-elongation at the less-reactive M-regions of PAHs, and is successfully combined with complementary APEX reactions that occur at K- and bay-regions to access a variety of previously untapped nanographenes.

Chemistry

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
ChemistryNature.com

Enantioselective synthesis of tertiary boronic esters through catalytic asymmetric reversed hydroboration

Chiral tertiary boronic esters are important precursors to bioactive compounds and versatile synthetic intermediates to molecules containing quaternary stereocenters. The development of conjugate boryl addition to α,β-unsaturated amide has been hampered by the intrinsic low electrophilicity of the amide group. Here we show the catalytic asymmetric synthesis of enantioenriched tertiary boronic esters through hydroboration of β,β-disubstituted α,β-unsaturated amides. The Rh-catalyzed hydroboration occurs with previously unattainable selectivity to provide tertiary boronic esters in high enantioselectivity. This strategy opens a door for the hydroboration of inert Michael acceptors with high stereocontrol and may provide future applications in the synthesis of biologically active molecules.
ChemistryPhys.org

Lab peers inside 2D crystal synthesis

Scientific studies describing the most basic processes often have the greatest impact in the long run. A new work by Rice University engineers could be one such, and it's a gas, gas, gas for nanomaterials. Rice materials theorist Boris Yakobson, graduate student Jincheng Lei and alumnus Yu Xie of Rice's...
ChemistryNature.com

Strategic design and synthesis of π-conjugated polymers suitable as intrinsically stretchable semiconducting materials

Main-chain engineering and side-chain engineering approaches used to design and synthesize semiconducting polymers with intrinsic ductility and/or stretchability are introduced in this review, and recent progress in this area is discussed. Main-chain engineering includes (a) conjugation-break spacer (CBS), (b) ternary copolymer, and (c) block copolymer approaches, and side-chain engineering includes (d) Y-shaped side chain, (e) graft copolymer, and (f) cross-linking approaches. A summary of the results obtained by approaches (a)–(f) demonstrates that approaches (a) and (d) tend to provide high charge mobilities (>1 cm2V−1s−1) even at 100% tensile strain. On the other hand, the mechanical properties of films prepared by these methods remain poor, with a high elastic modulus in the range of >0.1 GPa, which causes poor film ductility and stretchability. In contrast, ductile and/or elastic semiconducting materials with extremely low elastic moduli of <0.01 GPa are obtained by approaches (c) and (f), which are used to prepare thermoplastic and cross-linked elastomeric materials, respectively. For semiconducting polymers to be promising candidates in applications such as wearable electronics, electronic skins, and bioelectronics, the trade-off relationship between the electronic and mechanical performance of semiconducting polymers must be prevented by further developing and combining versatile and efficient approaches.
ChemistryPhys.org

Surface oxygenate species enhance cobalt-catalyzed Fischer-Tropsch synthesis

Carbide-supported metal catalysts are promising due to the special properties of metal carbide and the interactions between metals and the carbide supports. However, surface oxide species are inevitable in carbide materials, and their roles in metal-carbide interaction still remain unclear. Recently, Assoc. Prof. LIU Yuefeng's group from the Dalian Institute...
ChemistryNature.com

Synthesis of pH-responsive polyimide hydrogel from bioderived amino acid

A series of biobased polyimides bearing a structure derived from a predetermined tetracarboxylic dianhydride was synthesized. By ionizing the COOH group of the side chain with potassium hydroxide, four kinds of polyimides were solubilized in water, and the water-soluble polyimides were cast onto films over an aqueous solution, leading to higher optical transparency than that of non-water-soluble polyimides. 1H nuclear magnetic resonance measurements of the polyimides revealed no residual reactants from the polymerization process or side-chain modification. Partial crosslinking of the water-soluble polyimide chains by condensation of the carboxylate side chain with an amino acid-based diamine such as 4-aminophenylalanine or 4,4′-diamino-α-truxillic acid induced the formation of polyimide hydrogels. The remaining COOK groups of the obtained hydrogel were protonated/deprotonated by changing the pH, accompanied by reversible shrinking and swelling.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

A stochastic quantum program synthesis framework based on Bayesian optimization

Quantum computers and algorithms can offer exponential performance improvement over some NP-complete programs which cannot be run efficiently through a Von Neumann computing approach. In this paper, we present BayeSyn, which utilizes an enhanced stochastic program synthesis and Bayesian optimization to automatically generate quantum programs from high-level languages subject to certain constraints. We find that stochastic synthesis can comparatively and efficiently generate a program with a lower cost from the high dimensional program space. We also realize that hyperparameters used in stochastic synthesis play a significant role in determining the optimal program. Therefore, BayeSyn utilizes Bayesian optimization to fine-tune such parameters to generate a suitable quantum program.
Economysolarpowerworldonline.com

Soltec releases new tracker for modules in portrait orientation

Soltec today launched a new solar tracking system, SFOne, to the global market. The system allows for double rows in portrait orientation. SFOne includes Dy-Wind technology, a methodology for wind-resistant tracking structure success, and the optimization of the company’s Diffuse Booster system for low-light conditions. The SFOne is a structure of lower height, which will help to reduce the visual impact of the plants where this new product is installed.
AgriculturePhys.org

Illuminating the mechanism behind how plants regulate starch synthesis

In a world-first, a Kobe University research group led by Associate Professor FUKAYAMA Hiroshi of the Graduate School of Agricultural Science has used rice to successfully illuminate the mechanism by which plants regulate the amount of starch produced via photosynthesis. This knowledge could contribute towards improving the quality and yield of agricultural crops.
ChemistryNature.com

Weak ferroelectric charge transfer in layer-asymmetric bilayers of 2D semiconductors

In bilayers of two-dimensional semiconductors with stacking arrangements which lack inversion symmetry charge transfer between the layers due to layer-asymmetric interband hybridisation can generate a potential difference between the layers. We analyse bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs)—in particular, \(\hbox {WSe}_2\)—for which we find a substantial stacking-dependent charge transfer, and InSe, for which the charge transfer is found to be negligibly small. The information obtained about TMDs is then used to map potentials generated by the interlayer charge transfer across the moiré superlattice in twistronic bilayers.
ChemistryNature.com

Computational prediction of the molecular configuration of three-dimensional network polymers

The three-dimensional arrangement of natural and synthetic network materials determines their application range. Control over the real-time incorporation of each building block and functional group is desired to regulate the macroscopic properties of the material from the molecular level onwards. Here we report an approach combining kinetic Monte Carlo and molecular dynamics simulations that chemically and physically predicts the interactions between building blocks in time and in space for the entire formation process of three-dimensional networks. This framework takes into account variations in inter- and intramolecular chemical reactivity, diffusivity, segmental compositions, branch/network point locations and defects. From the kinetic and three-dimensional structural information gathered, we construct structure–property relationships based on molecular descriptors such as pore size or dangling chain distribution and differentiate ideal from non-ideal structural elements. We validate such relationships by synthesizing organosilica, epoxy–amine and Diels–Alder networks with tailored properties and functions, further demonstrating the broad applicability of the platform.
ChemistryPhys.org

Advances in intracellular spaces with de novo designed peptide

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have set out to harness the potential of self-assembling peptides (SAPs) in intracellular spaces. They present a de novo designed peptide, Y15, which displays a strong tendency to assemble in cellular environments. The addition of Y15-tagged bioactive proteins can functionalize these assemblies, enhancing their utility and relevance by leaps and bounds.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning based prediction of lattice thermal conductivity for half-Heusler compounds using atomic information

Half-Heusler compound has drawn attention in a variety of fields as a candidate material for thermoelectric energy conversion and spintronics technology. When the half-Heusler compound is incorporated into the device, the control of high lattice thermal conductivity owing to high crystal symmetry is a challenge for the thermal manager of the device. The calculation for the prediction of lattice thermal conductivity is an important physical parameter for controlling the thermal management of the device. We examined whether lattice thermal conductivity prediction by machine learning was possible on the basis of only the atomic information of constituent elements for thermal conductivity calculated by the density functional theory in various half-Heusler compounds. Consequently, we constructed a machine learning model, which can predict the lattice thermal conductivity with high accuracy from the information of only atomic radius and atomic mass of each site in the half-Heusler type crystal structure. Applying our results, the lattice thermal conductivity for an unknown half-Heusler compound can be immediately predicted. In the future, low-cost and short-time development of new functional materials can be realized, leading to breakthroughs in the search of novel functional materials.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Analyzing Research Trends in Inorganic Materials Literature Using NLP

In the field of inorganic materials science, there is a growing demand to extract knowledge such as physical properties and synthesis processes of materials by machine-reading a large number of papers. This is because materials researchers refer to many papers in order to come up with promising terms of experiments for material synthesis. However, there are only a few systems that can extract material names and their properties. This study proposes a large-scale natural language processing (NLP) pipeline for extracting material names and properties from materials science literature to enable the search and retrieval of results in materials science. Therefore, we propose a label definition for extracting material names and properties and accordingly build a corpus containing 836 annotated paragraphs extracted from 301 papers for training a named entity recognition (NER) model. Experimental results demonstrate the utility of this NER model; it achieves successful extraction with a micro-F1 score of 78.1%. To demonstrate the efficacy of our approach, we present a thorough evaluation on a real-world automatically annotated corpus by applying our trained NER model to 12,895 materials science papers. We analyze the trend in materials science by visualizing the outputs of the NLP pipeline. For example, the country-by-year analysis indicates that in recent years, the number of papers on "MoS2," a material used in perovskite solar cells, has been increasing rapidly in China but decreasing in the United States. Further, according to the conditions-by-year analysis, the processing temperature of the catalyst material "PEDOT:PSS" is shifting below 200 degree, and the number of reports with a processing time exceeding 5 h is increasing slightly.
Physicsarxiv.org

The importance of nuclear quantum effects for NMR crystallography

The resolving power of solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) crystallography depends heavily on the accuracy of the computational prediction of NMR chemical shieldings of candidate structures, which are usually taken to be local minima in the potential energy surface. To test the limits of this approximation, we perform a systematic study of the role of finite-temperature and quantum nuclear fluctuations on $^1$H, $^{13}$C, and $^{15}$N chemical shieldings in molecular crystals -- considering the paradigmatic examples of the different polymorphs of benzene, glycine, and succinic acid. We find the effect of quantum fluctuations to be comparable in size to the typical the errors of predictions of chemical shieldings for static nuclei with respect to experimental measurements, and to improve the match between experiments and theoretical predictions, translating to more reliable assignment of the NMR spectra to the correct candidate structure. Thanks to the use of integrated machine-learning models trained on both first-principles configurational energies and chemical shieldings, the accurate sampling of thermal and quantum fluctuations of the structures can be achieved at an affordable cost, setting a new standard for the calculations that underlie solid-state structural determination by NMR.
ChemistryNature.com

Manipulation of hot carrier cooling dynamics in two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites via Rashba band splitting

Hot-carrier cooling processes of perovskite materials are typically described by a single parabolic band model that includes the effects of carrier-phonon scattering, hot phonon bottleneck, and Auger heating. However, little is known (if anything) about the cooling processes in which the spin-degenerate parabolic band splits into two spin-polarized bands, i.e., the Rashba band splitting effect. Here, we investigated the hot-carrier cooling processes for two slightly different compositions of two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites, namely, (3AMP)PbI4 and (4AMP)PbI4 (3AMP = 3-(aminomethyl)piperidinium; 4AMP = 4-(aminomethyl)piperidinium), using a combination of ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy and first-principles calculations. In (4AMP)PbI4, upon Rashba band splitting, the spin-dependent scattering of hot electrons is responsible for accelerating hot-carrier cooling at longer delays. Importantly, the hot-carrier cooling of (4AMP)PbI4 can be extended by manipulating the spin state of the hot carriers. Our findings suggest a new approach for prolonging hot-carrier cooling in hybrid perovskites, which is conducive to further improving the performance of hot-carrier-based optoelectronic and spintronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrafast switching to an insulating-like metastable state by amplitudon excitation of a charge density wave

In correlated electron materials, multiple electronic phases may appear next to each other in their phase diagram, and these can be tuned, for example, by applying static pressure or chemical doping1,2,3. These perturbations modify the subtle balance between the electron transfer energy and Coulomb repulsion between electrons. It is, therefore, tempting to explore whether new states of matter can be accessed through the direct tuning of their order parameters, for example, by driving a collective mode of the emergent phase. Here we demonstrate that the direct excitation of the amplitude mode of a charge density wave (amplitudon) by an intense terahertz pulse in a layered transition metal dichalcogenide compound, namely, 3R-Ta1+xSe2, leads to the appearance of an insulating-like metastable state. The formation dynamics of the metastable phase manifest in the opening of a gap in the optical conductivity spectrum, and we show that they synchronize with an oscillation of the amplitudon. This indicates the intimate interplay between the order parameters of the equilibrium charge density wave and the metastable states.
ChemistryNature.com

Tuning of lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst

Developing efficient and low-cost electrocatalysts for oxygen evolution reaction is crucial in realizing practical energy systems for sustainable fuel production and energy storage from renewable energy sources. However, the inherent linear scaling relation for most catalytic materials imposes a theoretical overpotential ceiling, limiting the development of efficient electrocatalysts. Herein, using modeled NaxMn3O7 materials, we report an effective strategy to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst through tuning both lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation via alkali metal ion mediation. Specifically, the number of Na+ is linked with lattice oxygen reactivity, which is determined by the number of oxygen hole in oxygen lone-pair states formed by native Mn vacancies, governing the barrier symmetry between O–H bond cleavage and O–O bond formation. On the other hand, the presence of Na+ could have specific noncovalent interaction with pendant oxygen in *OOH to overcome the limitation from linear scaling relation, reducing the overpotential ceiling. Combining in situ spectroscopy-based characterization with first-principles calculations, we demonstrate that an intermediate level of Na+ mediation (NaMn3O7) exhibits the optimum oxygen evolution activity. This work provides a new rational recipe to develop highly efficient catalyst towards water oxidation or other oxidative reactions through tuning lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation.
ChemistryNature.com

Synthesis and enabling technologies

Chemists and material scientists can create molecules, compounds, materials and devices comprising infinite compositions, connectivities and arrangements, and hence choosing what to make and figuring out how to make it, are part of the compelling challenge. Once these entities are in hand, researchers are poised to probe their chemical, physical, biological or electronic properties, with the hope of advancing our conceptual knowledge or benefiting humankind or our society. This journey makes synthesis an enabling science; opening up innovations in healthcare, energy-related materials, to name a few, and driving the development of sustainable and renewable technologies.