You’ve see Dan Hurley on the basketball court. But what is the UConn men’s basketball coach like behind the scenes?. Hearst Connecticut sports reporter Mike Anthony got a rare behind the scenes look at Hurley recently, spending much of the day on the Storrs campus attending meetings, practice and more. To an extent, the coach is much like he is on the court - intense. But not always. There were moments of joking around, of instilling knowledge and simply organizing his staff’s priorities.