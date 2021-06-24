Cancel
Stable organic self-assembled microwire lasers for chemical vapor sensing

By Zheming Chen, Chenghu Dai, Wei Xiong, Yanke Che, Chuang Zhang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic microlasers hold great potentials in fabricating on-chip sensors for integrated photonic circuits due to their chemical versatility and reactivity. However, chemical vapor detection is still challenging for organic microlaser sensors, as it requires not only optical gain and self-assembly capability, but also rapid response to stimuli and long-term stability under high excitation power. In this work, a new laser dye 4,7-bis(9-octyl-7-(4-(octyloxy)phenyl)-9H-carbazol-2-yl)benzo[c][1,2,5]thiadiazole (BPCBT) is designed and synthesized, which self-assembles into microwires showing strong intramolecular charge transfer (ICT) photoluminescence with >80% quantum efficiency. It enables the lasing from BPCBT microwires under a low threshold of 16 μJ·mm−2·pulse−1 with significantly improved stability over conventional organic microlasers. The stimulated emission amplifies the fluorescence change in the BPCBT microwires under chemical vapors including various acid, acetone, and ethanol vapors, indicating high sensitivity and high selectivity of organic microlaser sensors desirable for compact sensor arrays in integrated photonics.

ScienceNature.com

Water vapor sorption behavior of bamboo pertaining to its hierarchical structure

Bamboo is an anisotropic, hierarchical, and hygroscopic material. Moisture transport in bamboo is one of the most fundamental properties affecting almost all other physical and mechanical properties of the material. This study investigated the water vapor sorption behaviors of bamboo at various structural levels: cell walls, cells (with pits) and bamboo blocks. The specimens with two sorption directions, longitudinal (L) and transverse (T), were measured by saturated salt solution method and dynamic vapor sorption. The parallel exponential kinetics model was used to analyze the sorption kinetics. The results showed that at the cell wall level, the sorption rate and equilibrium moisture content (EMC) of cell wall in the L specimens were larger than those in the T specimens. The differences were probably caused by the looser cell wall layers in the L specimens. At the cellular scale, pits in the cell wall resulted in an enhanced sorption rate and EMC of the T specimens compared with the L specimens where the pits in the parenchyma cells were only distributed in the lateral walls but not in end walls. At the macro scale, the sorption rate and moisture content of bamboo blocks were largely controlled by the vessel cells. As a hierarchically-structured plant, bamboo performs the biological function of moisture transport at all these scales. This work helps improve the understanding of water transport behavior in bamboo, which may lead to better bamboo drying and impregnation processes.
EngineeringNature.com

Centimetre-scale crack-free self-assembly for ultra-high tensile strength metallic nanolattices

Nanolattices exhibit attractive mechanical, energy conversion and optical properties, but it is challenging to fabricate large nanolattices while maintaining the dense regular nanometre features that enable their properties. Here we report a crack-free self-assembly approach for fabricating centimetre-scale nickel nanolattices with much larger crack-free areas than prior self-assembled nanolattices and many more unit cells than three-dimensionally printed nanolattices. These nickel nanolattices have a feature size of 100 nm, a grain size of 30 nm and a tensile strength of 260 MPa, which approaches the theoretical strength limit for porous nickel. The self-assembly method and porous metal mechanics reported in this work may advance the fabrication and applications of high-strength multifunctional porous materials.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Self‑organization and culture of Mesenchymal Stem Cell spheroids in acoustic levitation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87459-6, published online 16 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors, where references to the Supplementary Video files were not linked correctly. Additionally, in the Supplementary Information file, Supplementary Figures S1-3 were given as “Figure 4”, “Figure 5” and “Figure 6” respectively, and...
ScienceNature.com

Bicyclo[2.2.0]hexene derivatives as a proaromatic platform for group transfer and chemical sensing

Here we report the design, preparation, synthetic utility, and sensing application of a class of proaromatic structures, namely bicyclo[2.2.0]hexene (BCH) derivatives. Building on a valence isomerism concept, they feature modular and easy synthesis as well as high thermal stability, and can be oxidatively activated under mild conditions. New alkyl transfer reactions using BCHs as a radical donor have been developed to showcase the utility of their proaromaticity. Moreover, the redox-triggered valence isomerization of a quinoline-derived BCH led to colorimetric and fluorescent responses toward vapors of electrophilic reagents in solution and solid phase, respectively. This optical response was shown to involve a 1,3-cyclohexadiene structure that possesses an intramolecular charge transfer excited state with interesting aggregation induced emission (AIE) character. Thus, the potential of BCHs has been demonstrated as a versatile platform for the development of new reagents and functional materials.
Softwarethefabricator.com

Virtek Iris ActiveTrack laser positioning software aids assembly tasks

Virtek has released Iris ActiveTrack laser positioning software. It continuously projects stable, accurate laser lines onto moving parts—even complex, 3D shapes—to guide workers in a variety of manufacturing processes. The technology eliminates time spent reviewing paperwork, measuring, marking, and using templates during assembly processes. The company also has released the...
Electronicstechxplore.com

Smart fabrics and self-powered sensing

Smart fabrics and wearable electronics can be developed using highly conductive and stretchy fibers. Most of these fiber conductors are, however, strain sensitive with limited conductance on stretching. As a result, a new strategy can be introduced by rearranging the geometry of the conductive path for stable conductance. In a new report now published on Science Advances, Lijing Zheng and colleagues in China and Germany, described a coaxial wet-spinning process to continuously develop intrinsically stretchable and highly conductive, yet conductance-stable liquid metal (LM) sheath-core microfibers. The team stretched the microfibres up to 1170 percent and fully activated the conductive path to obtain a very high conductivity of 4.35 x 104 S/m and a resistance change of only 4 percent at 200 percent strain. The microfiber could be woven easily into everyday glove fabrics and as excellent joule heaters, electro-thermochromic displays and self-powered wearable sensors.
ScienceAPS physics

Self-Assembly of Biomolecular Condensates with Shared Components

See synopsis: Predicting the Population of Self-Assembling Droplets in Cells. Biomolecular condensates self-assemble when proteins and nucleic acids spontaneously demix to form droplets within the crowded intracellular milieu. This simple mechanism underlies the formation of a wide variety of membraneless compartments in living cells. To understand how multiple condensates with distinct compositions can self-assemble in such a heterogeneous system, which may not be at thermodynamic equilibrium, we study a minimal model in which we can “program” the pairwise interactions among hundreds of species. We show that the number of distinct condensates that can be reliably assembled grows superlinearly with the number of species in the mixture when the condensates share components. Furthermore, we show that we can predict the maximum number of distinct condensates in a mixture without knowing the details of the pairwise interactions. Simulations of condensate growth confirm these predictions and suggest that the physical rules governing the achievable complexity of condensate-mediated spatial organization are broadly applicable to biomolecular mixtures.
ChemistryNature.com

Water﻿ vapor induced self-assembly of islands/honeycomb structure by secondary phase separation in polystyrene solution with bimodal molecular weight distribution

The formation of complex structures in thin films is of interest in many fields. Segregation of polymer chains of different molecular weights is a well-known process. However, here, polystyrene with bimodal molecular weight distribution, but no additional chemical modification was used. It was proven that at certain conditions, the phase separation occurred between two fractions of bimodal polystyrene/methyl ethyl ketone solution. The films were prepared by spin-coating, and the segregation between polystyrene phases was investigated by force spectroscopy. Next, water vapour induced secondary phase separation was investigated. The introduction of moist airflow induced the self-assembly of the lower molecular weight into islands and the heavier fraction into a honeycomb. As a result, an easy, fast, and effective method of obtaining island/honeycomb morphologies was demonstrated. The possible mechanisms of the formation of such structures were discussed.
ScienceAPS Physics

Predicting the Population of Self-Assembling Droplets in Cells

The number of distinct droplet types in a cell depends on the cell’s molecular components and on how many types of molecules end up in a droplet. In cells, proteins and nucleic acids can spontaneously organize themselves into “droplets” that look and behave like the familiar liquid ones. These droplets, which each have their own specific mix of molecular ingredients, appear to be involved in a variety of biological functions. Now, William Jacobs of Princeton University has derived how the maximum number of droplet types depends on the number of molecular components a cell contains [1]. The result hints at the complex armada of droplet types that a cell can marshal in response to external stimuli.
ChemistryNature.com

Weak ferroelectric charge transfer in layer-asymmetric bilayers of 2D semiconductors

In bilayers of two-dimensional semiconductors with stacking arrangements which lack inversion symmetry charge transfer between the layers due to layer-asymmetric interband hybridisation can generate a potential difference between the layers. We analyse bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs)—in particular, \(\hbox {WSe}_2\)—for which we find a substantial stacking-dependent charge transfer, and InSe, for which the charge transfer is found to be negligibly small. The information obtained about TMDs is then used to map potentials generated by the interlayer charge transfer across the moiré superlattice in twistronic bilayers.
ScienceNature.com

Real-time multi-angle projection imaging of biological dynamics

We introduce a cost-effective and easily implementable scan unit that converts any camera-based microscope with optical sectioning capability into a multi-angle projection imaging system. Projection imaging reduces data overhead and accelerates imaging by a factor of >100, while also allowing users to readily view biological phenomena of interest from multiple perspectives on the fly. By rapidly interrogating the sample from just two perspectives, our method also enables real-time stereoscopic imaging and three-dimensional particle localization. We demonstrate projection imaging with spinning disk confocal, lattice light-sheet, multidirectional illumination light-sheet and oblique plane microscopes on specimens that range from organelles in single cells to the vasculature of a zebrafish embryo. Furthermore, we leverage our projection method to rapidly image cancer cell morphodynamics and calcium signaling in cultured neurons at rates up to 119 Hz as well as to simultaneously image orthogonal views of a beating embryonic zebrafish heart.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
ScienceNature.com

Validating the CHARMM36m protein force field with LJ-PME reveals altered hydrogen bonding dynamics under elevated pressures

The pressure-temperature phase diagram is important to our understanding of the physics of biomolecules. Compared to studies on temperature effects, studies of the pressure dependence of protein dynamic are rather limited. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations with fine-tuned force fields (FFs) offer a powerful tool to explore the influence of thermodynamic conditions on proteins. Here we evaluate the transferability of the CHARMM36m (C36m) protein force field at varied pressures compared with NMR data using ubiquitin as a model protein. The pressure dependences of J couplings for hydrogen bonds and order parameters for internal motion are in good agreement with experiment. We demonstrate that the C36m FF combined with the Lennard-Jones particle-mesh Ewald (LJ-PME) method is suitable for simulations in a wide range of temperature and pressure. As the ubiquitin remains stable up to 2500 bar, we identify the mobility and stability of different hydrogen bonds in response to pressure. Based on those results, C36m is expected to be applied to more proteins in the future to further investigate protein dynamics under elevated pressures.
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of a singular Weyl point surrounded by charged nodal walls in PtGa

Constrained by the Nielsen-Ninomiya no-go theorem, in all so-far experimentally determined Weyl semimetals (WSMs) the Weyl points (WPs) always appear in pairs in the momentum space with no exception. As a consequence, Fermi arcs occur on surfaces which connect the projections of the WPs with opposite chiral charges. However, this situation can be circumvented in the case of unpaired WP, without relevant surface Fermi arc connecting its surface projection, appearing singularly, while its Berry curvature field is absorbed by nontrivial charged nodal walls. Here, combining angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy with density functional theory calculations, we show experimentally that a singular Weyl point emerges in PtGa at the center of the Brillouin zone (BZ), which is surrounded by closed Weyl nodal walls located at the BZ boundaries and there is no Fermi arc connecting its surface projection. Our results reveal that nontrivial band crossings of different dimensionalities can emerge concomitantly in condensed matter, while their coexistence ensures the net topological charge of different dimensional topological objects to be zero. Our observation extends the applicable range of the original Nielsen-Ninomiya no-go theorem which was derived from zero dimensional paired WPs with opposite chirality.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning based prediction of lattice thermal conductivity for half-Heusler compounds using atomic information

Half-Heusler compound has drawn attention in a variety of fields as a candidate material for thermoelectric energy conversion and spintronics technology. When the half-Heusler compound is incorporated into the device, the control of high lattice thermal conductivity owing to high crystal symmetry is a challenge for the thermal manager of the device. The calculation for the prediction of lattice thermal conductivity is an important physical parameter for controlling the thermal management of the device. We examined whether lattice thermal conductivity prediction by machine learning was possible on the basis of only the atomic information of constituent elements for thermal conductivity calculated by the density functional theory in various half-Heusler compounds. Consequently, we constructed a machine learning model, which can predict the lattice thermal conductivity with high accuracy from the information of only atomic radius and atomic mass of each site in the half-Heusler type crystal structure. Applying our results, the lattice thermal conductivity for an unknown half-Heusler compound can be immediately predicted. In the future, low-cost and short-time development of new functional materials can be realized, leading to breakthroughs in the search of novel functional materials.
ScienceNature.com

Weakening of resistance force by cell–ECM interactions regulate cell migration directionality and pattern formation

Collective migration of epithelial cells is a fundamental process in multicellular pattern formation. As they expand their territory, cells are exposed to various physical forces generated by cell–cell interactions and the surrounding microenvironment. While the physical stress applied by neighbouring cells has been well studied, little is known about how the niches that surround cells are spatio-temporally remodelled to regulate collective cell migration and pattern formation. Here, we analysed how the spatio-temporally remodelled extracellular matrix (ECM) alters the resistance force exerted on cells so that the cells can expand their territory. Multiple microfabrication techniques, optical tweezers, as well as mathematical models were employed to prove the simultaneous construction and breakage of ECM during cellular movement, and to show that this modification of the surrounding environment can guide cellular movement. Furthermore, by artificially remodelling the microenvironment, we showed that the directionality of collective cell migration, as well as the three-dimensional branch pattern formation of lung epithelial cells, can be controlled. Our results thus confirm that active remodelling of cellular microenvironment modulates the physical forces exerted on cells by the ECM, which contributes to the directionality of collective cell migration and consequently, pattern formation.
PhysicsNature.com

Electrochemical growth mechanism of nanoporous platinum layers

Porous platinum is a frequently used catalyst material in electrosynthesis and a robust broadband absorber in thermoelectrics. Pore size distribution and localization determine its properties by a large extent. However, the pore formation mechanism during the growth of the material remains unclear. In this work we elucidate the mechanism underlying electrochemical growth of nanoporous platinum layers and its control by ionic concentration and current density during electrolysis. The electrode kinetics and reduction steps of PtCl4 on platinum electrodes are investigated by cyclic voltammetry and impedance measurements. Cyclic voltammograms show three reduction steps: two steps relate to the platinum cation reduction, and one step relates to the hydrogen reduction. Hydrogen is not involved in the reduction of PtCl4, however it enables the formation of nanopores in the layers. These findings contribute to the understanding of electrochemical growth of nanoporous platinum layers in isopropanol with thickness of 100 nm to 500 nm.
ChemistryNature.com

Computational prediction of the molecular configuration of three-dimensional network polymers

The three-dimensional arrangement of natural and synthetic network materials determines their application range. Control over the real-time incorporation of each building block and functional group is desired to regulate the macroscopic properties of the material from the molecular level onwards. Here we report an approach combining kinetic Monte Carlo and molecular dynamics simulations that chemically and physically predicts the interactions between building blocks in time and in space for the entire formation process of three-dimensional networks. This framework takes into account variations in inter- and intramolecular chemical reactivity, diffusivity, segmental compositions, branch/network point locations and defects. From the kinetic and three-dimensional structural information gathered, we construct structure–property relationships based on molecular descriptors such as pore size or dangling chain distribution and differentiate ideal from non-ideal structural elements. We validate such relationships by synthesizing organosilica, epoxy–amine and Diels–Alder networks with tailored properties and functions, further demonstrating the broad applicability of the platform.
ScienceNature.com

Shot-noise limited, supercontinuum-based optical coherence tomography

We present the first demonstration of shot-noise limited supercontinuum-based spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) with an axial resolution of 5.9 μm at a center wavelength of 1370 nm. Current supercontinuum-based SD-OCT systems cannot be operated in the shot-noise limited detection regime because of severe pulse-to-pulse relative intensity noise of the supercontinuum source. To overcome this disadvantage, we have developed a low-noise supercontinuum source based on an all-normal dispersion (ANDi) fiber, pumped by a femtosecond laser. The noise performance of our 90 MHz ANDi fiber-based supercontinuum source is compared to that of two commercial sources operating at 80 and 320 MHz repetition rate. We show that the low-noise of the ANDi fiber-based supercontinuum source improves the OCT images significantly in terms of both higher contrast, better sensitivity, and improved penetration. From SD-OCT imaging of skin, retina, and multilayer stacks we conclude that supercontinuum-based SD-OCT can enter the domain of shot-noise limited detection.