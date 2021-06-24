Cancel
Letter to the EDITOR

 4 days ago

LIFTT will reopen in July 2021. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been kind to none of us, it taught us many lessons. LIFTT is optimistic and made lots of plans. The reopening is an opportunity to reimagine who LIFTT is, what LIFTT does, and how LIFTT provides services to the Montanans living with disabilities. It’s a big challenge and requires change. LIFTT wants you to be part of this reimagination process. During the pandemic, LIFTT developed talent, allowed new leaders to be born, grow and thrive, take advantage of daily surprises, short and long-term demands, and overcame the fear of the unknown.

