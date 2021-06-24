Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

7 Ways to Beat Zoom Fatigue and Improve Your Virtual Meetings

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zoom fatigue or, more generally, virtual meeting fatigue, is the anxiety, exhaustion, or burnout that results from the prolonged use of virtual communication platforms. The surging adoption of global remote, hybrid, and distributed work has supercharged the adoption of virtual communication tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc., to facilitate business continuity, seamless communication, and social connectedness.

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

424
Followers
7K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Meet#Virtual Meeting#Virtual World#Virtual Work#Beat Zoom Fatigue#Microsoft Teams#Unsplash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersNewswise

Beyond Zoom: Virtual Reality Classrooms

Newswise — Cristina Lopes, UCI Chancellor’s Professor of informatics, sits in a courtyard waiting as her students slowly trickle into class. In front of them is a series of large objects: the topic of today’s lecture. Lopes reaches out and touches a yellow cylinder floating in front of her, and the object is instantly replaced with a complex line of code.
Technologyaddictivetips.com

How to use a Zoom personal meeting ID

Zoom meetings all have an ID number. Each number is unique to a meeting and serves as the ‘address’ for it. Much like a physical meeting room has a number or an address, online Zoom meetings have an ID which can be used to join the meeting. You can use it in place of a link.
Softwaretimebusinessnews.com

7 Ways Automation Can Improve Your Business

Workflow automation is a simple approach to save money, increase productivity, and improve the work experience of your employees by automating repetitive, time-consuming operations. In order for your company to get the most out of workflow automation, you must first grasp what it is, how it works, and what benefits it provides.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Three Powerful Check-In Activities To Jump-Start Your Next Virtual Meeting

After a year of working remotely in the midst of a global pandemic, it is no surprise that many people are more burned-out and disconnected from work than they were a year ago. One study found that 85% of people expressed a major decline in well-being, another found that 46% feel less connected to their company. Although no one gesture will address the impact the last year has had on employees, small, intentional actions over time can make a difference.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Morgan Stanley resumes face-to-face meetings, cites ‘Zoom fatigue’

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman doesn’t just want his bankers back in the office — he wants them meeting with clients and investors, too. The hard-charging Wall Street boss — who earlier this week told the rank-and-file he expects them to be at their desks by Labor Day or face a pay cut — is meanwhile sending a similar message to the bank’s investors and clients: Zoom is out, and face-to-face meetings are in.
Career Development & Advicescientificworldinfo.com

How to Improve Your Problem-Solving Skills: Top 10 Ways

Problem-solving is an essential skill for both our personal and professional lives. Developing good problem-solving skills can make us more successful in our lives. Here are the top 10 ways to improve your problem-solving skills. How to Enhance Your Problem Solving Skills Effectively. Most of us suffer from a lot...
TechnologyNature.com

Virtual meeting blues

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still a long way away. However, it is already a good time to reflect on how we have tried to maintain a vibrant research community. We have all been forced to adapt to the unusual circumstances of the past 15 months. Researchers have managed to maintain productivity — at least if the number of submissions that Nature Plants have received is anything to go by. This has been achieved in part by adopting creative ways to do remotely what was previously done in person. Some of these ideas have proven so successful that they deserve to become permanent fixtures of the life scientific. Others that were commonplace and thought essential before 2020 have been so easily replaced that they may never return.
Small Businesshelpside.com

Five Easy Ways to Improve Your Small Business

There is a lot you need to worry about while running a small business. Having so much on your plate can feel overwhelming. Even if you wanted to make improvements, where would you begin? Here are a few best practices that will bring immediate improvement to your small business:. Keep...
Public HealthWashington Post

Pandemic lab: ‘Zoom fatigue’ hits women harder than men

During the early days of the pandemic, which were (naturally) packed with videoconferencing calls, Géraldine Fauville and her colleagues noticed that they ended their days more tired than usual. At about the same time, the phrase “Zoom fatigue” started to appear in the media. Fauville and several other researchers at Stanford University, where she was then a postdoctoral fellow in the department of communication, set about studying this new phenomenon. In a recent working paper, involving an online survey of more than 10,500 people, they reported that Zoom fatigue is real and that women are more susceptible to it than men, and they identified several factors that explained that difference. Fauville talked about her work (over Zoom, of course) from Sweden, where she now teaches at the University of Gothenburg. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
SoftwareZDNet

Poly partners with CLIPr to address Zoom fatigue

Video conferencing corporation Poly has announced a new partnership with video analysis platform CLIPr that will make them an investor, partner and customer of the company. In a company statement, Poly said it will initially use the platform "internally for its own recorded video assets, including global sales meetings." Poly will also offer CLIPr to its own customer base as an extension of their audio and video solutions.
Computersuctoday.com

Alleviate Zoom Fatigue with Spatial Audio

It’s slowly coming up to a year and a half since the world was first plunged into lockdown and working from home went from a perk to a necessity. Since then, the video conferencing providers have seen their stock prices surge, screenshots of lawyers and CEOs looking like cats and potatoes have been shared and we’ve found the perfect background as office blocks and conference rooms have stayed empty. But while the perks of the modern conferencing solutions have seen us through what we hope to be the worst of the pandemic, Jim Poore, CEO and Co-Founder of Immersitech says that audio quality must now become a priority for businesses.
Healthnaturalsolutionsmag.com

5 Ways to Improve Your Understanding of Health and Wellness

Prioritizing your health and wellness is so incredibly important. When you fail to focus on these two crucial components of life, you can suffer many negative consequences. Therefore, you want to learn methods for improving your understanding of health and wellness. Find a Good Doctor. Part of learning about health...
Healthtalentculture.com

How to Prevent (or Defeat) WFH Burnout and Zoom Fatigue

When the COVID pandemic swept through the country last year, companies rapidly transitioned employees to remote working. However, this shift led to growing challenges, including WFH burnout and Zoom fatigue. As we transition from pandemic to post-pandemic life, many companies are adopting hybrid models, where some workers come into the office part-time only while others remain fully remote. That model means our burnout and fatigue issues will remain relevant for the foreseeable future.
Public HealthThrive Global

Zoom Fatigue and Pajama Board Meetings

COVID-19 in early 2020, the “Pandemic” with a big “P”, set in motion one of the largest and most disruptive changes to the workplace in recent modern history. Digital communications platforms, like Zoom, helped to provide alternative digital platforms, workplaces changed and in the post-pandemic environment, the future of work morphed into a new landscape.
Internetbusinessfacilities.com

Shut Down Your Zoom…Face-To-Face Meetings Are Back!

After a year in which the world went virtual, Business Facilities LiveXchange will be live and in-person, October 26-28 in Tucson, AZ. With travel picking up and companies looking to grow, this promises to be the biggest LiveXchange ever!. Site selectors, business owners and consultants attend LiveXchange to find new...
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Schedule Meetings in Zoom on Your Windows 10 Computers

When it comes to meetings, you should always plan. This is the sure-shot way of ensuring that the participants can confirm their presence and sort of their other plans. With the pandemic, most of us have meetings online, and we use various video conferencing apps available in the market. One such application is Zoom, and it allows you to schedule meetings in advance, whether it is a one-time meeting or a recurring meeting. In this tutorial, I will show you how to schedule meetings in Zoom on your Windows 10 computers.
JobsHuffingtonPost

Here's Why Your Next Work Meeting Should Not Be A Zoom Call

Since the pandemic hit, videoconferencing has become the de facto way many of us interact with each other online for work. There’s a prevailing assumption in many workplaces that our co-workers need to see our face for us to connect and listen to each other best. But not so fast....
Internetsmallbiztechnology.com

6 Proven Ways to Improve Your Google Analytics Data Analysis

Have you really tapped into the power of Google Analytics?. More than half of websites worldwide use Google Analytics to collect and analyze their traffic data, but how many of them actually make the most out of this tool?. If you feel like you could do more with Google Analytics,...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

5 Ways to Create Improve Your Workplace Environment

Creating a better workplace environment promotes employee productivity and yields improved business incomes. It also boosts employee retention and morale in their day-to-day activities. Our mental health and peace of mind are taken care of when there is a conducive environment at the workplace. A healthy workplace will reduce the frequency of sick leaves, absenteeism, and medical claims that tend to hurt a company’s net incomes. How then do you create a better environment?