7 Ways to Beat Zoom Fatigue and Improve Your Virtual Meetings
Zoom fatigue or, more generally, virtual meeting fatigue, is the anxiety, exhaustion, or burnout that results from the prolonged use of virtual communication platforms. The surging adoption of global remote, hybrid, and distributed work has supercharged the adoption of virtual communication tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, etc., to facilitate business continuity, seamless communication, and social connectedness.hackernoon.com